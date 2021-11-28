Possible alignment of America for the Vuelta: Roger would start

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 27.11.2021 17:17:22





This Saturday America and Cougars their pass to the Semifinals of the MX League are played in the Aztec stadium. A draw is enough for the Coapa team, while the Pumas are obliged to win this edition of the Capital Classic.

While the regular tournament leaders are favorites to advance, university students have an important emotional moment, so they could surprise tonight at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Although the America it seems that nothing will be saved and will go to win the match, since the coach, Santiago Solari, would change to a more offensive approach with two forwards to try to hurt the Pumas.

According to multiple sources, the players who will start on behalf of America they will be: Guillermo Ochoa; Sebastian Cáceres, Emanuel Aerie, George Sanchez, Chava Kings; Fernando Madrigal, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Miguel Layún; Roger Martínez and Henry Martín.

Ida’s match ended 0-0 at the Olympic University last Wednesday, however, America could advance if it maintains this tie on aggregate, as he finished first in the regular tournament. Cougars for its part, is forced to win the match, as he was 11th in the table.