Panic in the Stock Exchanges: the Ibex suffers its biggest fall in a year and a half due to the new variant of the virus | Economy

Ibex 35 values, at the Palacio de la Bolsa, this Friday in Madrid. Gustavo Valiente (Europa Press)

The new variant of coronavirus detected in South Africa and the increasing rate of infections are setting off alarms in the markets. The Ibex 35 has collapsed by 4.96% in this Friday’s session, standing at 8,402 points, the largest collapse of the Spanish index in almost a year and a half, specifically since June 11, 2020, when more of 5%. The rest of the European parks have also posted considerable losses: Frankfurt, Milan, Paris and the Eurostoxx 50, which groups the 50 most important companies in the euro area, have collapsed between 4% and 5%, following in the wake started by Asian markets. Similarly, Wall Street, which opened only half a session for Black Friday this Friday, closed lower, with losses of 2% in the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq technology.

The fear of an abrupt awakening from the health crisis has colored almost all the values ​​of the selective Spanish in red. The most penalized are those related to tourism and travel. IAG has collapsed at the close of the session by more than 15%, Amadeus by 7%, Meliá and Aena by 8%. But in the face of growing uncertainty about the recovery, other sectors were joining the collapse. Banks have registered strong falls: Santander almost 9%, while BBVA and Sabadell have lost between 6% and 8%. For its part, Repsol has suffered a similar drop due to the blow of more than 10% that affects the price of oil. Only the telecommunications companies Cellnex and Siemens and the pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar have remained green.

The director of Financial Investments of the Mutualidad de la Abogacía, Pedro del Pozo, emphasizes that the market is at the mercy of two variables: inflation and the coronavirus. “An asset valuation as high as the last few weeks has to be supported by long-term business profit. The coronavirus is an obstacle in the line of this strategic thinking, because it affects the possibility that entrepreneurs improve their profits, ”the analyst comments. However, according to Del Pozo, it is too early to draw conclusions, since the first news about the new variants is often disappointing with respect to their resistance against vaccines.

Nieves Benito, head of Fundamental Research at Santander AM, also curbs the pessimism encouraged by the new version of the virus. “We are not in the same situation we were when covid-19 appeared. We already have a vaccination system in place and a greater understanding of treatments and the development of new vaccines ”, he points out. The fire in the Stock Markets may be fueled by another factor: given the strong revaluation they accumulate, especially in the US, the bad news encourages the collection of profits. However, for those who bet that it is a temporary storm, the movement may be the opposite: take advantage of the falls to buy cheaply.

The threat of a new variant may delay the withdrawal of stimuli by central banks if they perceive that the recovery is at risk. The key dates will be mid-December, when both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will meet. “Unless a new wave causes widespread and significant damage to economic activity, it may not stop some central banks from raising interest rates next year,” says Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics.

The Black Friday that the markets live comes with them running at half gas in the United States. Thursday’s session was marked by the reduction in the volume traded due to the closing of Wall Street for the Thanksgiving holiday, while this Friday they only open half a session. Asia was the first to absorb the impact of the coup this Friday: the Nikkei index closed with a fall of 2.53% on fears that the new variant of coronavirus would slow down the global economic recovery. In addition, the yen soared 1% against the dollar, while the South African rand fell to its lowest level in a year.

Restricted flights with South Africa and Botswana

The new strain of covid-19, called omicron, in addition to deteriorating investor sentiment, worries the World Health Organization, which has warned that it has a wide variety of mutations, some of which are worrying. The first scientific evidence, according to the agency, suggests a “higher risk of reinfection.” So far, at least 100 cases have been detected in South Africa, another two in Hong Kong and one in Belgium. The European Union has suspended flights to southern Africa, as have Israel and the United Kingdom. These restrictions are crucial for the future of markets that are hypersensitive to any new health risk, a variable that investors have incorporated into their analysis along with unemployment or growth data.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, the reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 73 dollars, after falling 11%, while Texas stood at 68 dollars, after falling by 12 %. Investors have their sights set on the OPEC + meeting scheduled for next week, where oil-exporting countries will decide whether to maintain their commitment to increase joint production by 400,000 barrels per day per month. The meeting will take place after the United States announced on Tuesday that it will release 50 million barrels of oil with the aim of reducing prices and alleviating the mismatch between supply and demand.

Among the raw materials, the revaluation of gold of 0.49% to $ 1,797 per ounce also stands out, a safe haven value for investors in the face of the setbacks experienced in the market in Friday’s session. Platinum, on the other hand, lost nearly 3% to $ 965 per ounce, and silver down 1.51% to $ 23.2 per ounce.