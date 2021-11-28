Palmeiras defeats Flamengo and wins the Libertadores for the second consecutive year

The Palmeiras revalidated this Saturday in Montevideo the title of champion of the Liberators Cup upon expiration of the extension time by 2-1 to the Flamengo, with annotations of Raphael veiga and Deyverson.

The end of the sixty-second edition of the Libertadores Cup finished 1-1 in regulation time thanks to a goal 72 minutes into Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, who with 11 goals became the top scorer of the tournament.

The team green-white from Sao Paulo they won the third trophy in their history and became one of the most winning teams in their country.

Steps full of fans, colorful balloons and lots of music gave color to a hot afternoon that was painted red, black, green and white.

From early on, the fans cheered their teams nonstop and broke into a single shout when the countdown that fell from the loudspeakers of the Centennial Stadium of Montevideo became the start of the game.

The first minutes were from Flamengo. Stopped with up to four footballers in attack, the team led by Renato Gaucho dominated with a good job from the Uruguayan Giorgian from Arrascaeta and the attacker Bruno henrique.

A quick response from the goalkeeper Weverton he made a defensive error go unnoticed that could become the first goal. Nevertheless, Palmeiras he had other plans and moments later he presented them to his audience.

When just five minutes had passed, the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez enabled with a long serve to the side Mayke, who in the area gave the ball to Raphael veiga for it to overcome the resistance of Diego alves and score the first goal.

With the 1-0 against, the Flamengo he went on the attack and was able to equalize the game twice. First he missed it Bruno henrique, later Gabigol.

On the other side, the Palmeiras opted for the backlash and approached with the speed of Rony and Dudu, who took advantage of some bad starts from the rival defense to turn on the alarms of goalkeeper Alves.

Already without Filipe Luis on the field due to an injury that made him leave early, the curtain for the first stage closed with a minimal advantage for those led by Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

At the beginning of the second half, Gabigol missed it before the first minute and Willian Arao a few moments later after a corner kick executed by Andreas Pereira, owner of every stopped ball his team had.

Palmeiras responded with a long shot from Rony that found a sensational cover from Alves. The Valencia exporter flew and won the applause of all his partiality.

Those early plays led to believe that more emotions would come quickly; however, the game entered a boring phase for a while which Gabigol put an end to. In the 72nd minute, a powerful shot from No. 9 knocked Weverton out of options and made it 1-1.

Encouraged by their fans and driven by the result, Flamengo went on the attack in search of the second, while their rival chose to defend themselves and continue betting on the counterattack. The opportunities did not come and the game went straight to the supplementary.

For added time, Ferreira sent forward Deyverson to the field, who a few minutes later found himself facing the chance of his life to tip the balance back in favor of Palmeiras.

The clock read 96 when Andreas Pereira lost the ball in an incredible way at the start before the number 9 mark, who in hand-to-hand beat the goalkeeper and celebrated the second hugging with his teammates.

Again down on the scoreboard, Flamengo again launched the attack, although this time it was without luck. Despite the insistence, the ball did not enter and Palmeiras was left with the victory.

Thus, those led by Abel Ferreira became the first team to win the Libertadores in two consecutive seasons since Boca Juniors did so in 2000 and 2001.

– Data sheet:

2. Palmeiras: Weverton; Mayke (m.105, Gabriel Menino), Luan García, Gustavo Gómez, Joaquín Piquerez (m.112, Felipe Melo); Zé Rafael (m.81, Danilo Barbosa), Danilo (m.69, Patrick De Paula); Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga (m.90, Deyverson), Dudu (m.77, Wesley Ribeiro) and Rony. Coach: Abel Ferreira

1. Flamengo: Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla (m.79, Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (m.31, René), Filipe Luis; Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira (d.110, Pedro); Éverton Ribeiro (m.63, Michael), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (m.110, Vitinho); Bruno Henrique m.90, Kenedy) and Gabriel Barbosa. Coach: Renato Gaúcho.

Goals: 1-0, m.5: Raphael Veiga. 1-1, m, 72: Gabriel Barbosa. 2-1, m.96: Deyverson.

Referee: Argentine Nestor Pitana. He admonished Rodrigo Caio, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa, Gustavo Gómez, Felipe Melo and Joaquín Piquerez.

Incidents: Final of the sixty-second edition of the Copa Libertadores played at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo. EFE