Nohah Gordon – Medicine and Literature

The American Nohah Gordon (November 11, 1926 – November 22, 2021) managed to combine medicine, a profession chosen by his parents for him, and journalism, in such a way that he went from scientific reporting to novels. The doctor it marked its entry into the league of best-selling writers and enchanted its millions of readers with its stories of medicine in medieval times. I transcribe the first lines of his most popular novel (translated by Iris Menéndez for Rocaeditorial, 2011).

Although in his ignorance Rob J. considered it inconvenient to be forced to remain near the parental home in the company of his brothers and sister, these would be his last safe moments of blissful innocence. Just into spring, the sun was low enough to suck warm licks through the eaves of the thatched roof, and Rob J. stretched out on the coarse stone porch by the front door to bask in its warmth. A woman was making her way over the uneven surface of Carpenters’ Street. The public highway was in need of repair, as did most of the small workers’ houses, carelessly erected by skilled craftsmen who earned their livelihoods by erecting solid dwellings for the wealthiest and most fortunate.

”He was shelling a basket of fresh peas, and he was trying not to lose sight of the little ones, who were left under his care when Mom went out. Six-year-old William Steward and four-year-old Anne Mary were digging in the mud on the side of the house and playing secret, laughing games. Eighteen-month-old Jonathan Carter, lying on a sheepskin, had already eaten his porridge, burped, and gurgled contentedly. Seven-year-old Samuel Edward had given the slip to Rob J. The cunning Samuel always managed to vanish rather than share the work, and an angry Rob was watching for his return. He would open the beans one at a time, and with his thumb he would pluck the peas from the waxy pods just as Mom did, without stopping to see a woman approach him in a straight line.

“The whales in her stained bodice raised her breasts so that sometimes, when she moved, a painted nipple would be glimpsed, and her gray face was striking due to the amount of potinguits she wore. Although Rob J. was only nine years old, as a London boy he knew how to distinguish a whore.

“-We have already arrived. Is this Nathanael Cole’s house?

Rob J. glared at her because it wasn’t the first time whores had knocked on the door looking for their father.

“- Who wants to know? He asked abruptly, glad that his father had gone out to look for work and the whore had not found it; glad his mother had come out to deliver embroidery and that embarrassment was avoided.

“–Your wife, who has sent me, needs it.

”–What do you mean you need it?

Skillful young hands stopped shelling peas.

The prostitute looked at him coldly, since in his tone and manner he had captured his opinion of her.

“-Is your mother? Rob J. nodded. The childbirth has been bad for her. He is in the Egglestan Stables, near the Puddle Pier. You better find your father and tell him, ”the woman added and left.

The boy looked around desperately.

”–Samuel! He yelled, but as usual, no one knew where the bloody Samuel was, so Rob picked up William and Ann Mary. Willum, take care of the little ones, ”he said; he left the house and ran.

News on the table

Legends and traditional fairy tales meet in Japanese tales of love and war (Satori) by Yei Theodora Ozaki.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related