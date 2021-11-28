Nicole Kidman shares what she looked like 20 years ago at Moulin Rouge: PHOTOS

Digital Millennium

Nicole Kidman is one of the most established actresses in Hollywood At present, and the fact is that the great acting talent, as well as the charisma and beauty of the actress are undeniable, that is why she has had successful participation in films such as The Others, Bewitched and Moulin Rouge, in addition to having participated as a producer.

One day before the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Moulin rouge, the actress shared photographs of the film on her social networks and fans went crazy for it change Kidman has had since then.

Nicole Kidman She showed an interest in artistic life from a young age, and at the age of three she began taking ballet classes and later made her film debut on the big screen. Bush Christmas, in which he got a small role, but his performance in the 1988 film Terror Aboard allowed him to establish himself as an international star. TOShe is currently 53 years old and is still one of Hollywood’s darlings. because in 2022 he will participate in the DC movie, Aquaman 2.

It was through her social networks where the actress shared her best memories of Moulin rouge, the musical he starred in in 2001; And that year was very important for Kidman’s career, because it was the same year that the horror movie was released. The others, with which she ended up establishing herself as one of the best actresses in the world.

“Some of my favorite memories of Moulin rouge! The best thing you will learn is to love and be loved in return. The twentieth anniversary is tomorrow! “, The actress wrote in her publication.

What is ‘Moulin Rouge’ about?

Moulin rouge is a musical film that was released in 2001 and was directed by Baz Luhrmann, in which Kidman shared the lead with Ewan McGregor.

This film tells the love story between a bohemian and the star of the Moulin Rouge; However, as the plot progresses, you realize that not everyone is who they say they are, which will put the true feelings of each of the actors to the test.

The film is based on the opera by Giuseppe Verdi The traviata, as well as in the novel The Lady of the Camellias of the French writer Alexander Dumas.

