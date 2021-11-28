Nicolas Cage and John Travolta would return to the sequel to “Contracara”

The acting duo of Nicolas Cage and John Travolta that was immortalized in the cinema, could happen again. Both actors would be in talks to return to their Leading roles in the sequel to “Contracara.”

The action film of the 1990s has become over the years one of the favorite films of the public and the fans of both actors. The plot of “Contracara” followed the story of a policeman who swap his face with a criminal to enter the criminal world.

Years later, a sequel could be on the way. This time it will be directed by Adam Wingard from a script by Simon Barrett, which is still in an early stage of realization.

Still, the director does not rule out that John Travolta and Nicolas Cage are back for what is expected will be a sequel and not a remake as had been understood at the beginning of the announcement of the project, according to his statements to different media.

Among these statements, it was also noted that the condition that the actors have to return to their roles of ‘Sean Archer’ and ‘Castor Troy’, is that the script is to your liking. For that, both Wingard and Barrett are working on the draft that will be delivered to Paramount shortly.

Yes John Travolta and Nicolas Cage return in the aftermath of “Contracara”, this would mean a guaranteed success. The first tape released in 1997 hit theaters with little expectation, but in a matter of weeks became one of the best premieres raising millions of dollars.

The tape is now considered a reference in the genre of action films. The idea of ​​face changes back then was a bit far-fetched, but it worked in its plot, boosting its popularity to even make it a nominee film. Oscar for Best Sound Editing.

