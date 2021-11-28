New Revelations About Will Smith’s Sexual Traumas

Will Smith has just published his long-awaited memoirs, an autobiographical book in which he reveals never-before-told details about his life. It deals with some surprising episodes and unimaginable experiences that show that, despite his success, he is a human being who also suffers. The last thing that has transpired has to do with sexual relations and the trauma that she had with them for years.

Today, Will Smith is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and one of the most desirable men on the planet. But in the past, the African-American artist suffered a love disappointment that led him to take refuge in unbridled sex, something that triggered surprising reactions in him.





It was all because of his break-up with Melanie, a girlfriend who cut off the relationship without him expecting it. “Up to this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next several months, I became a ghetto hyena,” Will Smith explained.

The confession of the artist who became world famous thanks to the series The Prince of Bel-Air has also revealed the reactions that his body began to experience due to that sexual voracity that did nothing but harm him.

“I had sex with a lot of women, and it was so constitutively unpleasant for me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. I could literally gag and sometimes even throw up,” says Will Smith.

And it is that in reality, what the actor was looking for was to fall in love again. “I hoped by God that some beautiful stranger was ‘the ultimate’ that would make this pain disappear … but invariably, there I was, retching and unhappy. And the woman’s gaze deepened my agony even more,” he said.





Will Smith has also opened up about how he managed to turn the page of that painful chapter in his life: hand in hand with tantric sex. “What I did was clear my mind, let me know that it is okay to be who I am and to be who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins,” reveals the interpreter of Men In Black in these memoirs published under the title of Will.