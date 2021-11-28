Netflix: This is the most disturbing movie on the platform and it cost 50 MILLION dollars | TRAILER

Since the SARS-CoV-2 health crisis reached Mexico, most people agree that during the pandemic and the closure, increased the time that they passed in front of the television looking for the best content through streaming.

Under this panorama, people tend to ask themselves more frequency what can you see in the giant of streaming, Netflix, where a large variety of films of various themes and genres.

Tapes hosted on Netflix

After streaming service users had to cross extensive confinements where fun without leaving home was almost a necessity, platforms like Netflix have generated large bets.

Either to create original content, or by purchasing the rights to reproduce the films most demanded within the seventh art, the truth is that in any of the cases, the streaming giant of red logo makes millionaire investments to entertain and provide the best productions to its users.

However, every day, the competition around the services of entertainment makes the biggest investments, so Netflix houses the highest-budget tapes in its catalog.

A millionaire investment film that you cannot miss

That is why now we present you a film which is undoubtedly one of the most successful on the platform, and also one of the most expensive that it hosts in its search lists.

It is about the movie “Knowing”, or because of its qualification in Spanish “Omen”, which cost 34 million dollars, and which also has a stellar cast, this because it stars Nicolas Cage, one of the most sought-after actors in Holliwood.

Synopsis: After reading some dire predictions in a capsule Of the time, an astronomy teacher believes that his family will play an important role in events that are about to happen. Then we leave you the trailer.