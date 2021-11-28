NEITHER CRISTIANO NOR BENZEMA: Sergio Ramos chose his favorite for the 2021 Ballon d’Or

A few hours before the gala of France Football In Paris, Sergio Ramos shared the name of his favorite to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

The world champion always supports his people. Before, when they asked him about this award, he went with one of his teammates from Real Madrid or the Spanish National Team. Today, being at PSG, he goes with Lionel Messi.

SR4 belongs to the group of those who wait for it to arrive THE SEVENTH.

SERGIO RAMOS WOULD GIVE THE GOLDEN BALL 2021 TO MESSI

– ESPN journalist: “Is Leo your favorite for tomorrow, for the Ballon d’Or?”

– Sergio Ramos: “Yes, obviously, I always defend those who are on my team. So, nothing, I wish him all the luck in the world ”.

What did Messi do one day after the event? A HAT-TRICK OF ASSISTANCES.

FT. Saint-Étienne 1-3 PSG. ➤ Goal by Marquinhos, assisted by Lionel Messi.

➤ Goal by Ángel Di María, assisted by Lionel Messi.

➤ Goal by Marquinhos, assisted by Lionel Messi. Assists hat-trick of the best of all. THE KING. pic.twitter.com/arS0AkIiRM – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 28, 2021

He assisted in a set piece, assisted playing between the lines and assisted in one action on the wing. This was Lionel Messi’s ASSISTANCE HAT-TRICK with PSG. A video game repertoire. UNIQUE PLAYMAKER. pic.twitter.com/ZdMWfxZ8FB – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 28, 2021

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi registers 41 goals and 17 assists in 56 official matches played in the calendar year 2021. More direct participations in annotations (58) than games (56). Nothing new.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi is already the top winner of the Ballons d’Or (Cristiano Ronaldo follows with 5). He has won it 6 times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. The seventh It could be consummated this Monday.