NBA: Spurs to invest 511 million in sports medicine and science

Lyou San antonio spurs are convinced that their future in the Texas city is to develop a “quarry” that will become a world center for sports medicine and science, for which they will allocate slightly more than 500 million dollars in the coming years.

The complex “The Rock at La Cantera“, which was revealed on November 18 by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the company that owns the Spurs of the NBA As well as teams in other sports, it will be built in phases in an area northwest of San Antonio known as La Cantera.

The center’s name is inspired by Jacob Riis, a Danish-born social reformer who dedicated part of his life to to help the poorest migrants that arrived in the United States in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Riis shared the work ethic with the task of “hammering a stone.” For the Spurs, that image is the one that best represents their definition of success: not like a list of wins and losses but as “the commitment maintained to increasing daily improvements”.

SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER

SS&E believes that 511 million dollars that will go towards materializing “The Rock at La Cantera” will have “a transformative impact” on the community and will turn the campus into a international center for sports medicine.

The cornerstone of the massive complex, whose total area will be 182,000 square meters, will be the Human Performance Research Center.

The center will investigate all aspects of an athlete’s physical performance, from the technical development and training, nutrition, psychological health, neurological ability, technology and even spirituality. Sports injuries will also be treated at the center.

SS&E noted in a statement that the Human Performance Research Center will develop “leaders and best practices in experience in all aspects of human performance “under the guidance of Dr. Andy Walshe, a world expert in the field of elite athlete performance.

Walshe stated that “humans are one of the most complex systems in the universe“and that thanks to new technologies it is beginning to be discovered” what really makes elite people operate at maximum performance. “

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

Walshe anticipated that in the next 10-20 years they are going to discover things that still Today they cannot even imagine and that precisely that “is the most exciting part of this campus: to be a focal point for that type of community and that way of thinking”.

Along with the research center, a Spurs performance center will be built, with the most advanced technologies, spaces for offices, residences and medical clinics, restaurants as well as a plaza for public events.

In total, “The Rock at La Cantera” will have a constructed area of ​​46,400 square meters. In addition, the complex will have a park of 89,000 square meters of surface that include San Antonio’s largest dog park and connect with various natural areas of the region.

To build the complex, the Spurs have partnered with real estate company USAA Real State. The “The Rock at La Cantera” campus is part of a 3-mile-long community that the developer has planned for the northwest area of ​​San Antonio.