Natalie Portman, Will Smith, and other big Hollywood stars who nearly ruined their careers for a movie

Show business is not as simple as it seems. Many of the Hollywood stars that we now know were on the verge of being forgotten.

No matter how famous they are, all those movie personalities run the risk of losing everything to a bad movie or a simple mistake in their acting.

The perfect example is Sean Connery, who after the disaster that was The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen he did not step on a recording set again.

Here are 6 big movie stars who almost threw their careers overboard because of a bad movie.

# 1 Ryan Reynolds

Before gaining worldwide fame for his role as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was very far from everything that had to do with superheroes.

That happened because of his work on Green lantern, film that many fans consider like the worst of the genre of hooded heroes.

Reynolds’s performance wasn’t all bad, but the ridiculous script and lousy visuals didn’t help him one bit.

# 2 Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck was a star of romantic comedies when he was cast to play Matt Murdock in Daredevil.

The idea of ​​a Hell ‘s Kitchen devil movie wasn’t bad, though perhaps it was ahead of its time. Therefore, it ended up being a total failure at the box office and the critics had no mercy.

To the surprise of many, Zack Snyder chose him to be the new Batman, a decision that until now is recognized by fans as a great success.

# 3 Natalie Portman

At 17, Natalie took on the role of Padme Amidala, the Queen of Naboo in Star wars.

She was so criticized for her performance, especially in Attack of the clones, that it was thought the shadow of that role would haunt her forever, fortunately it did not.

Thanks to your work in Black swan and V for VendettaNatalie Portman managed to make a name for herself in the industry.

# 4 Dwayne Johnson

It’s not easy to go from the ring to the recording studios, yet Dwayne Johnson managed it on a very high note. Of course, not without first doing some roles that I would surely not accept today.

The muscular ex-wrestler was the protagonist of Tooth Fairy, a very bad comedy where he gave life to the tooth fairy.

Even though the lines were cheesy and the premise was very strange, Dwayne acted professionally. This helped that later they gave him a place in other more serious productions.

# 5 Will Smith

Will Smith has had a very strong acting career, even having the opportunity to work with his son on the acclaimed Looking for happiness.

Wanting to replicate that success, he took the job at After earth, a decision that ended up being a serious mistake.

His performance was so bad in that movie that he had a hard time getting the roles he wanted afterward, even though his salary was cut considerably.

# 6 Hayden Christensen

Another victim of Star wars it was none other than Hayden Christensen, who gave life to Anakin Skywalker.

The Canadian actor received much criticism since his incorporation to the saga in the Episode II, due to her poor chemistry with her co-star and her alleged mistakes on set.

After Star wars, Christensen was in some low budget movies and series. His luck may change very soon, as his presence was confirmed in the new series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where this time it will be Darth Vader.

