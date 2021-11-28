Natalie Portman to star opposite Julianne Moore May December

Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to star in new drama May December directed by Todd Haynes

The film follows the character starring the popular Hollywood actress, Natalie Portman, who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to meet a woman, played by the also brilliant Julianne Moore, on whom the story of this film revolves. The woman in question lived through a very famous scandal 20 years ago, after having married a man 23 years younger than her.

Moore’s character and her husband prepare to send their twin daughters to college, but the family romance begins to unravel in the face of the arriving actress. The script for the film is written by Sami Birch, based on a story he wrote with Alex Mekanik.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions (Strippers, Education, Barb and the Star Go to Vista del Mar), and Christine Vachon (Shirley) and Pamela Koffler (Coming World) of Killer Films will co-produce the May December drama with Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2022.

About Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an American theater and film actress, director, screenwriter, and producer. Her real name is Natalie Hershlag. He was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel, into a family of a doctor and an actress.

Her parents, shortly before Natalie’s birth, moved from the Moldovan capital Chisinau to Israel. His mother was a homemaker and now works as his agent. The mother’s ancestors are Jews from Russia and Austria, and the father’s are Jews from Poland, Romania, and Israel.

When Natalie was three years old, the family moved to the United States, Washington, and then New York. At the age of 11, she was seen by advertising agents and participated in the casting of the film «Leon», as a result of which she got the role of Matilda and appeared on the screen for the first time in 1994. The big debut was followed by the films “Fight” (1995) with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, “Pretty Girls” (1996) and “Mars Attacks!” (nineteen ninety six).

Natalie Portman on Broadway

In 1998 she made her successful debut as a stage actress. She played the role of Anna in the Broadway production of The Diary of Anne Frank. In 1999, Portman entered the department of psychology at Harvard University. In 1999 he also acted in the movie Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace. This was followed by the filming of the movie “Anywhere, but not here”, where he shared a cast with the great Susan Sarandon.

Natalie Portman was nominated for a Golden Globe. Then, among other works were “Where is the heart” (2000) (for this role she received the YoungStar awards) and “Intimacy” (2004), for which she was nominated for an Oscar. .

According to Natalie Portman, she is not going to dedicate her entire life to the acting profession. He speaks five languages: English, German, French, Japanese and Hebrew. On June 14, 2011 Natalie gave birth to her first child. Today she is still immersed in her acting career, although she is also lavish in other areas.