NASA: New photos of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

Getty Images The Hubble telescope took new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Although it is not fully operational, the Hubble space telescope has taken unpublished images of the planets most distant from Earth that also make up the Solar System, and this Thursday NASA has published the material to the public.

According to the press release released by NASA, Hubble got exclusive shots of the “realm of the giant planets”: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

From NASA they emphasize that, unlike rocky terrestrial planets such as Earth and Mars that are located close to the heat of the Sun, these more distant planets are composed mainly of cold gaseous soups of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, methane and deep water around of a compact and intensely hot core.

Hubble’s sharp vision sheds information on the weather patterns and seasons of these planets, and in turn allows astronomers to investigate the causes of their changing atmospheres.

Hubble telescope: the new photos of the planet Jupiter

The material obtained by Hubble orbiting Jupiter threw surprises for the experts, among which the rhythm of the color changes near the equator of the planet stands out.

According to the NASA statement, the scientists were surprised to find that the deeper orange color persisted in recent Hubble images, rather than expecting the area to lose its layer of reddish haze.

“Every time we get new data, the image quality and the details in the cloud features always amaze me,” said Amy Simon of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

He added: “I am surprised when I look at Jupiter, on the barges – storms – or in the red band just below, you can see cloud structures that are clearly much deeper. We see a lot of structure here and vertical depth variation ”.

The new photos of Jupiter taken by Hubble date back to September 4, NASA reports.

New images of Saturn, taken by NASA’s Hubble telescope

On September 12, Hubble captured unpublished images of Saturn in which rapid and extreme color changes of the bands are observed in the northern hemisphere of the planet, where autumn is beginning.

Saturn’s iconic hexagonal storm, first discovered in 1981 by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, was difficult to distinguish in 2020, but this year it became apparent again.

“This is something we can do better with Hubble. With Hubble’s high resolution, we can narrow things down to which band is actually changing, ”explained Michael Wong of the University of California, Berkeley.

Meanwhile, he stressed that “if you look at this through a ground-based telescope, there is some confusion in our atmosphere and you will lose some of those color variations. Nothing on the ground will get visible light images as sharp as Hubble’s. “

Hubble’s new material on Uranus and Neptune

Uranus, “visited” by Hubble on October 25, exposed the planet’s bright northern polar hood, where it is currently spring.

Apparently, the increase in ultraviolet radiation absorbed from the Sun seems to be causing the polar region to light up, NASA says in its statement.

Researchers are studying how the glow of the polar hood is the result of changes in the concentration of atmospheric methane gas and the characteristics of the haze particles.

As for Neptune, the images taken on September 7 show the recently discovered dark spot on the planet, which has now changed its course by moving towards the equator.

There is also an elongated, dark circle that spans Neptune’s south pole.

As detailed by NASA, the blue color of Neptune and Uranus is the result of the absorption of red light by the methane-rich atmosphere of both planets, combined with the same Rayleigh scattering process that makes Earth’s sky celestial. .

