Moved on MTV: Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend, stick together!

The boxer Conor McGregor is known for its bad mood… And you see that Machine Gun Kelly, singer and Megan Fox’s boyfriend, neither does extreme sympathy work. Both are the talk of the show right now because they lived a confrontation in the famous MTV awards, the VMAs (The Video Music Awards): they hit! And, be careful, because the reason is strong: apparently, the athlete asked him for a Photo the actress and the boyfriend said no, which made him really mad because, well, the fans, you know.

Of course, it seems that it is true that we are trying to return to the life of before, because in the tumult that was organized at the entrance to the awards (at the Brooklyn Barclays Center in New York) lasted a few seconds, but we already tell you that what has been the safety distance was not fulfilled. What’s more, even one of the guards who was there had to dodge a blow. Later, it was seen how the athlete cleaned his jacket, which was stained when he angrily threw the drink he was drinking against the ground, all very angry macho, as you can see below.

The videos At the moment, they have obviously run like wildfire, and it is true that we see McGregor quite exalted until they manage to calm the spirits a little: and now he himself has tried to clarify the facts by heating the environment a little more. How can that be? Well, because the same thing tells you that they have not hit each other, he takes advantage of it to make less of the singer.

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked what had happened and the boxer replied, “Absolutely nothing, I don’t know him.” The thing could have stayed there, but the explanation was a direct taunt to Machine Guy Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker): “It’s just rumors. Nothing happened. I only fight real wrestlers. Real people fight. Really, I don’t fight ‘white rappers.’ [“Little Vanilla Ice white rappers” fueron sus palabras exactas]. I don’t even know that guy. I don’t know anything about him except that he’s with Meghan Fox. “

The singer was also asked about the incident, but, in his case, he preferred to remain silent … And see that the couple likes to give something to talk about. Without going any further, Megan spent the night repeating that her boyfriend was ‘daddy’, as if wanting to imply that they would soon have a child together. Of course, pregnancy, still nothing.