Mitsubishi applies the Ralliart formula in its first models: Disappointment?

Mitsubishi has kept its promise and recovered the famous brand Ralliart after more than a decade in oblivion, which is definitely good news. However, the return of the motorsports division in Thailand, the first country to welcome it, is not the one we expected when it was announced last May.

The return we expected?

We say this because the aforementioned Asian country already offers followers of the brand the possibility of entering the Mitsubishi Ralliart world, although yes, simply as a accessory pack designed to adorn the bodies of certain company vehicles. Specifically, we are talking about Pajero Sport (also known as Montero Sport) and the pick-up Triton (also known as L200). For all motorists in general and Mitsubishi in particular, this comeback can be a bit of a disappointment as we were all expecting a series of high-performance parts rather than just a few cosmetic trimmings.

Mitsubishi

With respect to Mitsubishi pajero sport, the Ralliart accessory package includes red trim for the front and rear bumpers, a black spoiler on the tailgate attached to a roof painted in the same color, specific moldings for the wheel arches, fenders, floor mats and Ralliart side stickers. As for the aforementioned truck, the L200 that we all know, you also get the Ralliart front trims, the stickers on the sides, the fenders and the floor mats, as well as a specific lining for the rear box.

Mitsubishi

Will it be extended to other models?

Interestingly, the Ralliart package is available only for the rear-wheel drive variants of both models, and the body configurations with single cab or double cab for the pick-up. The only body color options are limited to black and white for both Japanese vehicles. At this point, it is unknown if these accessories will be available in the future for all-wheel drive versions, as well as in other vehicles in the range.

Mitsubishi

However, in the announcement to which we referred at the beginning, Mitsubishi confirmed that Ralliart would represent its return to motorsports, a return planned for 2023. It has also been speculated that the Outlander PHEV will become the first model to arrive signed by this division, but this is not yet confirmed. Having seen these accessories, now it’s time to wonder what the next step for the Japanese brand will be.

