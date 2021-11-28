Mexicans win first places in the race

After 12 years, the Mexicans return to the podium of the CdMx Marathon, after Darío Castro and Eloy Sánchez did the 1 and 2, The same who lived an emotional moment when crossing the finish line together and holding hands in the Zócalo.

More than 15 thousand runners gathered in the vicinity of the University Olympic Stadium, where after 06:00 hours the Mexican national anthem was sung while the cauldron of the University Olympic Stadium was also lit to “illuminate” the path of the participants.

The race started 20 minutes later with the exit bullet that was in charge of Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the country’s capitals, who was accompanied by Javier Hidalgo, general director of Indeporte.

Although the tricolor athletes arrived at the same time, it was Castro Pérez the winner of the 38th edition of the race most emblematic of the country’s capital by registering 2 hours 14 minutes 51 seconds, followed by Sánchez Vidal, who stepped on the goal a second later.

“Happy, happy to have obtained the first places and to have improved the brand; I believe that here in this place, the conditions of Mexico City, altitude, pollution and other influencing factors make the Marathon difficult, but it motivates us to continue working, to look for another Marathon that gives us the conditions to run faster ”, said Darío Castro to Hobby, who despite suffering a discomfort at kilometer 35 was able to win the race in which more than 15 thousand athletes participated.

Eloy Sánchez was the one who dominated the race, but was surprised by his partner, “Since in 35 I saw that Darío stayed, I slowed down, he caught up with me, we got back to the rhythm of competition, we came alongside, we were talking, supporting each other, I said ‘this race belongs to us, Mexicans; glad to have arrived together ”.

The elements of the Armed Forces of Mexico defeated the Kenyan Rodgers Ondati, who came in third place with a time 2: 17.31.

It is worth mentioning that the last Mexican to win the Mexico City Marathon was Edilberto Méndez Hernández in 2009, tlaxcalteca that did 2: 21.34 hours.

A marathon of records

The Mexico City Marathon not only had a great day after the tricolor conquered this edition, It was also historic because two records were broken: in the women’s category and in the wheelchair (men’s).

Lucy Cheruiyot, from Kenya, was in charge of breaking the mark of the CdMx Marathon, finishing the race in 2: 27.22, breaking by more than six minutes the record (2: 33.27), which belonged to his compatriot Vivian Kiplagat.

The second place went to the representative of Ethiopia, Amare Shewarge Alene (2: 37.03), while the podium was completed by Kenyan Leah Jebiwot Kigen (2: 40.34).

In the category of wheelchair, male branch, the winner was Colombian Francisco San Clemente.

Elite Men’s Branch Winners

1. Darío Castro Pérez (Mexico) | 2: 14.51

2. Eloy Sánchez Vidal (Mexico) | 2: 14.52

3. Rodgers Ondati Gesabwa (Kenya) | 2: 17.31

Elite female branch winners

1. Lucy Cheruiyot (Kenya) | 2: 27.23

2. Amare Shewarge Alene (Ethiopia) | 2: 37.03

3. Leah Jebiwot Kigen (Kenya) | 2: 40.34

CGM