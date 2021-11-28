Mexicans Dario Castro and Eloy Sánchez make it 1-2

Historical must be the label that the 2021 edition of the Mexico City International MarathonAfter a compatriot won for the first time since 2009 in the men’s and women’s branches, a new brand was established.

From before six o’clock in the morning the nearly 20 thousand participants gathered at the start of the event just outside the University Olympic Stadium. After 27 months of absence, lovers of running and jogging returned to cross the most emblematic streets of Mexico City, since in 2020 the event was suspended due to the pandemic.

In the men’s race it turned out to be one of the most exciting because both Dario castro What Eloy Sanchez they escaped and left the rest of the platoon behind.

During kilometer 35 Castro was the one who marched as the leader but a leg pull delayed him to second position, however with pride he caught up with Eloy. In the last kilometers, no one chose to give the stretch and the two, hand in hand, crossed the finish line in the Zócalo, Darius with a time of 2:14:51 and Eloy with 2:14:52.

In the female branch Lucy Cheruiyot from Kenya he escaped alone from the beginning of the race, he did not slow down and throughout the journey he always looked behind so that no one would approach him.

His performance of 2:27:22 earned him setting a category record by breaking the time of his compatriot Vivian kiplagat which in 2019 ended with 2:33:28.

The podium was completed by the Ethiopian Amare shewarge and Leah Jebiwot.

