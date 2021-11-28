Meryl Streep’s five best movies

Meryl Streep is the most successful actress in Hollywood and a great lady of acting. At 71 years old, she still has some sane left. The last time I have seen her in the cinema was in the remake of Little Women, by Greta Gerwig, where she plays the unbearable Aunt March. As always, I liked his performance. And it is that I have been following her faithfully since she starred in Out of Africa, a film that, of course, I include in the following selection. Interestingly, I have not included any of his Oscar-winning roles. It will be that these awards, despite all the pageantry, are just that, the still photo of a moment. ‘Memories of Africa’

It is perhaps his most iconic film. She plays Karen Blixen, a Danish writer best known by her literary pseudonym Isak Dinesen. I think of Out of Africa and, as if it were Don Quixote, that first memorable phrase comes to mind: “I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills”. And from there it is to immerse yourself in this romantic drama and spectacular scenery, with an African romance with the adventurer Robert Redford. ‘The bridges of Madison’

How can you not remember Francesca, that devoted mother and wife who has an affair with a National Geographic photographer (Clint Eastwood)? The writer of the novel on which it is based thought of Isabella Rosselini, but it is impossible for me to imagine another actress in that role other than Meryl Streep. Four days of romance and mature love that will change your life. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

This is an example of the enormous versatility that Meryl Streep has. Here she plays Miranda Priestly, editor of Runway magazine. Such a good performance makes her nominated for an Oscar for best actress, something unusual in a comedy of these characteristics. But his role is hilarious, abusing his power ruthlessly. Poor Andrea Sachs (also great Anne Hathaway) has to suffer the unspeakable. By the way, there is also an unknown at that time Emily Blunt and the always great Stanley Tucci as a gay art director totally committed to the magazine and the world of fashion. ‘The doubt’

In this film we were able to enjoy a high-level interpretive duel between Meryl Streep (in her role as the strict nun Aloysius Beauvier) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (in the role of Father Brendan Flynn). The doubt of the title refers to the uncertainty that gnaws at the nun Streep about whether she should bring to the attention of the ecclesiastical authorities the suspicion of improper conduct by the reverend with a minor. She has no proof, but certain gestures and, above all, the fame that precedes Father Flynn, expelled from another community, put her on alert. ‘August’