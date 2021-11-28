Meryl Streep’s daughter is engaged to Mark Ronson

The producer and musician has announced his engagement to actress Grace Gummer, daughter of the award-winning artist

The musician and composer Mark Ronson announced his engagement, weeks after his girlfriend Grace Gummer, the actress daughter of Meryl streep, was seen in London with a diamond ring on his left hand.

The singer, winner of seven Grammy Awards and producer of artists such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa, Among others, he confirmed the good news on his podcast ‘The Fader Uncovered’. “I got engaged last weekend,” the Brit said excitedly.

First kiss

The ‘Electricity’ interpreter said that he kissed his girlfriend for the first time while they listened together to the debut album of the rock band Tame Impala, ‘InnerSpeaker’, a moment that he remembers with great affection. “There’s a plaque somewhere. There’s a first kiss, a very cheesy Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he joked. Ronson. Gummer, 35 years old, and Ronson, 45, who have been dating for a year, were first spotted at a dinner in New York last September, but engagement rumors surfaced this May.

Gummer she was previously married to the musician Tay strathairn in 2019, but they separated 42 days after getting married. The young woman has followed in the footsteps of her famous mother and has appeared in numerous television series and well-known shows such as’ The Newsroom ‘and’ American Horror Story ‘, as well as in films, such as’ Frances Ha’ and ‘Larry. Crowne ‘. The actress whose father is the sculptor Don Gummer, He has also shown his theatrical gifts on Broadway.

In the meantime, Ronson got engaged to the actress for the first time Rashida Jones in 2003, but they broke up a year later. Grammy winner married French actress Joséphine de La Baume in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2018, which Ronson He has publicly said that it is his fault.

Grace gummer, who bears a great resemblance to her famous mother, is one of the daughters of the Oscar-winning actress with the famous sculptor Don gummer. He has two sisters, Mamie and Louisa, 37 and 29 years old respectively, and a brother, Henry, 41, who is a musician and actor, but has preferred to remain anonymous.

The bride’s parents are delighted with the news of the engagement and happy to welcome her to Mark Ronson. “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be overwhelming for any boy to try to charm Meryl “, a source commented to ‘Page Six’.

