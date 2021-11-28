Megan Fox shows how to wear all red

Megan Fox teaches how to wear all red without looking overloaded | Photo: Special

The actress famous Megan Fox gives class on how to dress all of Red Without looking overloaded, the wife of Brian Austin Green poses walking down the street and looks phenomenal, it is the celebrity hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons who reveals the images of the inspiring look than Megan Fox.

Megan Fox even appears in the photo duo in full dress. blue, undoubtedly a master class on how to combine the garments of the same colour To look stunning at all times, take note and admire how the Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States native achieves her outfits.

Megan Denise Fox, the Kardashian sisters, Madonna and even the Mexican Eiza González have styled their enviable hair with the hairdresser of the most popular artists of the moment and it is he who continually gives fans the most beautiful photos of his work, on this occasion of the model U.S.

Undoubtedly one of the most admirable accessories of Megan Fox is her characteristic deep black lagro hair, which has kept it that way for much of her artistic career that began since 2001, and although it is not a highly recommended dye because it highlights expression lines or wrinkles the actress of Transformers It suits him very well.

Her wavy black hair contrasts perfectly with her light ozulous eyes and in turn with her casual outfit and very revealing that consists of a Red sweater long-sleeved that barely closes on the chest very much in the style of Kendall jenner on Jacquemus’s latest catwalk, exposing her belly.

With this outfit Megan Fox shows off one of her most seen tattoos, it is worn on her clavicle and on it you can read “The Gunman”, as a reference to her boyfriend, rapper Colson Baker who is known as Machine Gun Kelly, It is in black ink and at the same time it also makes a striking contrast to that area of ​​the body.

A tube skirt The mother of three children dresses in red, who shares very little about them because she keeps her personal life very reserved, Megan Fox shows off her waist with two small openings and her hands show off her painted nails of turquoise blue, together the level of balance so as not to be saturated.

In addition to his cell phone, he carries a small bag also red. As for makeup, Megan Fox prefers, as almost always, very neutral tones, as can be seen in the second image of the woman from 35 years old, where she looks completely dressed in blue.

From a somewhat elegant and casual style, Megan Fox moves to a funniest look In order to show off a turquoise blue skirt and coat in very thick fabric, with a top of the same color and a high neck, once again reveals part of her waist by exposing it, a class on how to dress the same color ends with a flared bag nude color.