Megan Fox returns to the movies as a Vampire!

The horror thriller Night Teeth, will feature Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney as protagonists

Night Teeth is the next film from the director of I See You, Adam Randall that will come exclusively to the platform Netflix the next October 20. And now that we finally have more details about it, it promises to be quite dark, but it also has a quite special cast.

What we know about its history!

Night Teeth will feature the performances of Sydney sweeney (Euphoria), Megan fox (Transformers), Debby ryan (Insatiable), Jorge Lendeborg Jr (Transformers), Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings).

The plot will revolve around Benny, a college student trying to earn some extra money by chauffeuring a party girl group from Los Angeles. But once he discovers the kinds of parties these girls, who are actually vampires, attend, Benny will find himself embroiled in a stressful and bloody chase that he doesn’t know if he can make it alive at dawn.

Although the premise may seem a bit simple, things get complicated because we will also see a tough war between vampire clans in which Benny will end up involved.

Although the film does not yet have a trailer, new images show us the character of Debby Ryan: Blaire, like a seductive woman who flirts with Benny to seduce him and involve him in his terrifying plans. Also, we can see Megan fox, whose role is yet to be revealed along with Eva (Sweeney) in back of Victor (allen).

If the images tell us something, it is that this story will be a surreal journey full of neon colors and people with a lot of style, but who also look extremely threatening.

Netflix has an impressive range of releases in many different sub-genres and Night Teeth will arrive just in time to give you good ideas in your disguise of Halloween.

