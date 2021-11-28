Meg Ryan, the actress who conquered the romantic comedy

She was one of the best-known faces on the big screen during the 1980s and 1990s, but Meg Ryan, now in her 60s, more than a decade ago put some distance between her and the movie mecca.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2019, the actress noted that the distance came from both sides: “I think the feeling with Hollywood was mutual. I felt it was over when they felt it was over, probably. “

She did not pretend to be an actress and began studying journalism

Ryan’s relationship with the cinema began without her looking for him, as she has commented on several occasions “I never dreamed of being an actress.”

Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra, her real name, was born in Connecticut, in the United States. His parents married young, both in their twenties, and eventually grew apart from each other. They finally parted ways. His mother moved in, hoping to build an acting career, and his father, a math teacher, stayed in the family home with Ryan and his three siblings.

Meg moved to New York to study journalism. “I really didn’t pretend to be an actress,” Ryan said in a conversation with fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I was a journalism student in college and a curious person. And I wanted to go out into the world and discover who I was, in relation to other things, other people and other environments ”, he commented.

He started in the world of advertising and acting to earn money, but little by little this activity was gaining ground in his life.