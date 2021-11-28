Matt Damon is a father desperate to get his daughter out of jail in Stillwater trailer

Tom McCarthy, the director of Spotlight, is responsible for Stillwater, a movie starring Matt Damon and you just presented your trailer.

As that advance explains, Stillwater is a story that will focus on the mission of a father who will travel from Oklahoma in the United States to France to try to prove the innocence of his daughter, who was wrongly accused of murder.

But the mission of that father will not be easy and although he will have some allies to move in France, he will encounter various obstacles that will range from the legal system to cultural differences.

Stillwater It will also feature performances by Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin, and you can watch their trailer here:

Stillwater, a dramatic thriller directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, follows an American oil rig thug from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter separated in prison for a murder she claims not to have committed. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill is building a new life in France, as it is his personal mission to exonerate his daughter ”, says the synopsis of the movie.

The premiere of Stillwater It is set for July 30 in the United States.