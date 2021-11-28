Mark Wahlberg gains more than 20 kilos in the most radical transformation of Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg has lived one extreme physical transformation for his role in the movie ‘Father Stu’, for which has had to gain more than 20 kilos to interpret the true story of boxer Stuart Long.

Mark Wahlberg’s fattening diet: 7,000 calories a day with eight meals a day

In the last three weeks Mark Wahlberg, popular in Hollywood for his statuesque and muscular body at 49, has ingested 7,000 calories a day in eight meals a day to gain about 10 kilos in a supreme effort to change his physiognomy.

The Mark Wahlberg’s fattening diet has been designed by Lawrence Duran, the cook of Hollywood stars.

Father Stu ‘(Father Stu): the leaked photos of fat Mark Wahlberg

In ‘Film Updates Media’ they have published images from the filming of ‘Stu’ in which the radical physical transformation of Mark Wahlberg is appreciated with 20 kilos of more in which he shows a prominent belly and jowls.

Mark Wahlberg: “I’ve been on a diet for so long that now I just think about eating whatever comes my way”

“I’ve been on a diet for so long that now I just think about eating whatever comes my way”, explained Mark Wahlberg when he was in the process of fattening and had ‘only’ gained 14 kilos.

‘Father Stu’, the film by which Mark Wahlberg has gained more than 20 kilos

Father Stu ‘(Father Stu), the film being made by actor Mark Wahlberg, is based on the life of Stuart Long, an athlete who defines himself as anti-Christian and who started out in boxing. Finally he became a priest. The reason, a revealing experience after suffering a complicated traffic accident with a miraculous recovery.