Louis Vuitton creative director dies at 41

Mourning in the world of fashion. The American designer Virgil Abloh, Creative Director from the male line of Louis Vuitton, has died this Sunday at 41 years old from cancer, as announced today with great regret and sadness by the LVHM group to which the prestigious brand belongs. “We are shocked by this terrible news. He was not only a magnificent professional and a visionarybut also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom “, declared the owner of the luxury conglomerate, Bernard Arnault, who in turn wanted to share his pain with “everyone who loved him”. The late and renowned creator, who once became known as an artistic advisor to the popular American rapper Kanye West, suffered from heart angiosarcoma since 2019 and had undergone numerous treatments.

Virgil Abolh was appointed to his role at Louis Vuitton in March 2018 as successor to Britain’s Kim Jones. He then pointed out that inheritance and The brand’s “creative integrity” were key sources of inspiration for him. and that he was going to pay tribute to them, in addition to trying to build bridges with the present. Born in Rockford in 1980, the son of parents who emigrated from Ghana to the United States, he had become his own signature Off White -created in 2012- in one of the most attractive for young audiences thanks in part to his friendship with supermodels and other popular singers like Rihanna. Also known for including political claims in his garments, he had a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. its first collection in front of Louis Vuitton was born in June 2018 in the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, where aattended about 3,000 people and hundreds more waited at the four entrances to the park to see the stars who attended the parade, including West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

The protagonist said have fulfilled his dream and hoped to motivate others to pursue theirs: “You can do it too”he wrote after the parade. “His infinite curiosity and optimism never wavered. He was driven by his dedication to art and by his mission to open doors to others and create avenues for greater equality in art and design,” he stands out about him. In addition to being a stylist, he had a long and varied curriculum as DJ, musician and music producer. Enough for the magazine Time will consider it in 2018 one of the 100 most influential people in the world, as Efe recalls. In September 2019, when he did not go out to say hello after a parade, that absence set off alarms. Then it was said that his doctor had recommended rest after diagnosing him with a “burnout“, that is, a overwork wear. Today, the fashion planet dismisses one of the great avant-garde men of this century.







