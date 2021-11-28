Look, Manchester United vs. Chelsea online | ESPN live on the Internet to watch a broadcast of the Premier League match with Cristiano Ronaldo | SPORT-TOTAL

Manchester United vs. Chelsea LIVE LIVE ONLINE they will face this Sunday, November 28, starting at 11:30 am (Peruvian time) at Stamford Bridge for matchday 13 of the Premier League . The meeting will be broadcast exclusively through ESPN for all of South America and Star Plus worldwide.

The ‘Red Devils’ march in ninth place with 17 points, twelve units behind their rival on duty, who is the leader of the tournament. After the last defeat at the hands of Watford (4-1) the board decided to remove Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the technical direction and now, under the interim coach, Michael Carrick must start the return to the path of victory.

The ‘Red Devils’ arrive motivated since in the middle of the week they secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Villarreal 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal against the ‘Yellow Submarine’ and hopes to score against the ‘Blues’ as well.

After the match for the Champions League, the ‘Commander’ recognized the effort of his teammates. “It’s always great to play in Spain, incredible to win in Spain, satisfying to score in Spain, a country where I always felt special. Congratulations guys on a great win that puts us where we belong! We are Manchester United and we will never stop fighting for this club! Come on Red Devils!”He posted on Instagram.

For their part, Chelsea is the leader of the tournament with 29 points and, in their most recent match for the Premier League, they defeated Leicester City 3-0. In addition, he has six meetings that he does not know of defeats.

In addition, the squad led by Thomas Tuchel is going through an auspicious moment when they beat Juventus (4-0) and achieve, for now, the first place in Group H of the Champions League.

“We feel very competitive and we feel that we have a good mix of discipline, structure, but also freedom and a certain sharpness and a certain courage in our games and performances, which makes us very happy and very competitive”said the German coach in the preview of the match against Manchester United.

However, for this meeting, The ‘Blues’ will have the losses of Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic, while it is still in the case of N’Golo Kanté.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: last matches

February 2021 | Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United by Premier League

October 2020 | Man. United 0-0 Chelsea by Premier League

July 2020 | Man. United 1-3 Chelsea by FA Cup

February 2020 | Chelsea 0-2 Man. United by Premier League

October 2019 | Chelsea 1-2 Man. United by EFL Cup

