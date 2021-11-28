Lindsay Lohan surprises all her followers by announcing that she is getting married

Lindsay Lohan, after many years away from the cameras and the public eye, it was news to do little after announcing that he was resuming acting in a Christmas movie for Netflix. And now, he surprises all his followers again by announcing that has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Bader S.Shammas, of which little is known.

The actress has not hesitated to show off her ring engagement through her Instagram account, where she has uploaded a whole gallery of photos to show us that she is happy and in love: “My love, my life, my family. My future”. The funny thing is that the comments are disabled, so no one has been able to congratulate them on this great news.

Lindsay Lohan had the courtesy to tag her fiancé in the post, sadly, Bader S.Shammas She has decided to put her private Instagram account, so at the moment she does not know much about who is in the heart of the actress. What is clear Because of the size of the ring, Lindsay Lohan is not engaged to just anyone.

What do we know about Bader S.Shammas?

Practically nothing. What is true is that Lindsay Lohan has been associated with Bader for a few years, although she had neither confirmed nor denied anything.

As reported by The Sun, a source close to the actress stated that the couple have been together for a couple of years, and that their relationship “is strong.” He also said that Bader is “a legal uncle” and is not related to the world of acting or entertainment.

Bader S.Shammas lives in Dubai, where Lindsay Lohan was also living, although she returned a while ago to shoot the film. He is an entrepreneur and works as Vice President of Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn account.

Now, they have finally made the relationship official on Instagram, announcing neither more nor less than their engagement.

