Leonardo DiCaprio recommends documentary on shark hunting

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most important actors in the film industry in the United States and remains current with ambitious projects. From a very young age, he knew how to develop a remarkable career in Hollywood and to this day he continues to enchant audiences with his films. Big screen favorite, Leonardo He has also been recognized as a great activist and defender of the environment, now he shows it again with the promotion of a documentary on the hunting of sharks.

Throughout his career, DiCaprio has stolen the public’s attention with tapes like Titanic – 88% Catch Me If You Can – 96%, The Origin – 86%, The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, The Sinister Island – 68%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82% and many more. As an ecologist, he has been recognized on multiple occasions for leading a lifestyle that reduces the pollution of the planet, for example, he uses commercial and not private flights, his house has solar panels and his vehicles are electric; He has also attended numerous summits aimed at caring for the environment, has made donations and has been praised by multiple organizations dedicated to the matter.

Through their social networks, DiCaprio share a recommendation from a documentary that talks about marine life. Is about The end, a documentary by Eli Roth, who along with a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the world to reveal the details behind the deaths of millions of sharks. The material is available on Discovery Plus, a streaming service that has not yet reached Latin America, we hope it will soon. Here the words of Leonardo.

The Fin Movie reveals the truth behind millions of shark deaths, exposing the criminal enterprise behind their mass extinction. Catch it now on Discovery Plus as part of Shark Week.

#TheFinMovie reveals the truth behind millions of shark deaths, exposing the criminal enterprise behind their mass extinction. Stream now on @discoveryplus as part of #SharkWeek ➡ https://t.co/5XLTSX7gsB – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) July 14, 2021

Criticism towards The end They have been positive and celebrate their interest in informing people about the harshness that is exerted on underwater life, often seen as a business that does not deserve a break and from which countless companies that simply do not respect animal protection laws benefit. or mere human decency. Leonardo Dicaprio offers a boost to Fin so that his message is able to reach all possible viewers in the United States and the fight is not over.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94% is the most recent movie of Leonardo, in it he plays Rick Dalton, an actor who seeks to find a new opportunity in the film industry after seeing his fame wane. His life will take a turn due to his neighborly relationship with Sharon Tate, a rising actress in the industry. The film was highly acclaimed at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2019 and of course it enchanted its fans with those violent scenes from the final minutes so characteristic of Quentin Tarantino.

The next movie from Leonardo Dicaprio it is Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. It is the adaptation of the famous homonymous book by David grann , non-fiction material that brings to the table the murder cases committed against the Osage Native Americans in the 1920s. During those years, several natives became rich thanks to the discovery of oil, which caused a conflict for control of the land. According to the text, at least twenty people were executed; the case fell into the hands of the FBI. The film does not yet have a theatrical release date.

