Leonardo DiCaprio as Jim Jones, leader of a sect that committed 900 murders

Las interpretations by Leonardo DiCaprio They have taken him to the acting Olympus of Hollywood, both in fictional roles or as characters based on true stories. ‘Leo’ has played characters as varied as Romeo Montague, Rick Dalton or Jack Dawnson, while giving life to historical characters such as Howard Hughes, Jay Gatsby or Jordan Beltford.

Now, according to IndieWire, the race of Leonardo DiCaprio retakes a character as controversial and controversial as Jim Jones in his ‘biopic’. In fact, you will be finalizing the negotiations. Jim jones was a religious leader and leader of a sect called Jonestown that at the end of the 70s caused the death of 900 people. The film will be produced by Appian Way, stamp of the actor, and the script will be in charge of Scott Rosenberg.

Who was Jim Jones?

Jim Jones, who was attracted to the work of pastors, founded in 1955 a religious congregation called People’s Temple, where it promotes anti-racism and Christian socialism. Nevertheless, the larger the congregation grew, the further it moved away from Christianity to the point of affirm Jim that he was God Himself. Thus, in 1974, the project gave way to Jonestown, founded on the current Guyana and promising a paradise.

The Land of the Stars and Stripes, four years later, I sent a team to investigate Jonestown in order to gather information and there was a shooting where both Ryan and four deserters from his sect were killed.

After this conflict, The only way out Jim Jones saw with his parishioners was to plan a suicide en masse of his followers. 918 people died after be forced to drink Flavor Aid with cyanide, 304 children were among the deceased.

