Leo DiCaprio (or someone who looks like her) revolutionizes Mallorca

Holidays are to be enjoyed, even in a year as strange as the one we are in (2020 we will not say anything because for many of us it is as if it did not exist). And although we are still fighting against the pandemic and the news every morning makes us fear for our time off after a lot of months where we have done little more than work, it is clear that the summer of 2021 is very different from last year, and better than worse we are beginning to see the light (with caution, of course)

That is exactly what Leonardo DiCaprio must have thought (or his double, because we cannot be sure that it is him) who seems to have chosen Mallorca again to enjoy a much-deserved vacation (speaking of our dear Leo, do not stop read our article about his best films).

Here you have the graphic test, you can judge for yourself:

According to the text that accompanies the Instagram reel, the leading actor in films such as The reborn, The wolf of Wall Street or Titanic He spent an entertaining afternoon on the Balearic island on Tuesday, when the sun was pressing hard in the sky. Leo (who we love his style of dressing) was seen at a beach club in the Portals area accompanied by some of his friends.

Is it him or is it his double? Have you indulged in the benefits of summer and decided to enjoy some paellas and sangria without thinking about anything else? Be that as it may, according to the medium where the reel has been published, DiCaprio wore the same swimsuit with which he could be seen during the summer of 2014 on one of the most famous beaches in Miami.

So there’s a good chance he’s our Leo … or that his double has a matching swimsuit and he’s giving us all hesitation. With that said, long live the summer.

