Launched in 2017, Samsung has already managed to sell 2 million units of one of its riskiest products

Samsung has sold more than a million units of its most premium television, The Frame TV this year alone.

Samsung is together with Xiaomi and Apple one of the largest manufacturers of technological devices in the world and that position of hegemony allows it bring products to the market so daring that other brands do not even consider making them.

At first, the logical thing would be to think that these “niche” products are going to have testimonial sales, but nothing is further from the truth because we have just learned that one of Samsung’s riskiest products, launched in 2017, has already reached the not inconsiderable figure of 2 million units sold.

Samsung The Frame TV achieves the best sales results since its launch

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, the Korean brand has just announced that it has achieved sell more than a million units of its “lifestyle” television, the Samsung The Frame TV, in this 2021, which, added to the sales achieved since its launch, in 2017, brings the accumulated figure to a total of 2 million units sold.

This increase in sales in 2021 is explained because, since the confinement as a result of COVID-19, the demand for large premium televisions has increased and for this reason, this year Samsung has launched up to 5 different models of its television The Frame TV, which differ, basically, in their screen size, since this device is available in 32 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches and 85 inches.

At the level of technical specifications, all versions of the Samsung The Frame have a QLED panel with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

One of the most outstanding features of this television is that it imitates the design of a painting box to make this device go unnoticed and be integrated into the decoration of our house as one more element.

For this reason, users who purchase one of these televisions can choose between a design with a flat style bezel which has three colors available: brown, teak or white and a design with a beveled style frame which is available in two colors: white or brick red.

