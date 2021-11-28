‘La casa Gucci’, ‘Spencer’ and other biopics you can see in the movies, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max – Movie News

Now you can enjoy the odyssey of one of the most sumptuous families in the history of fashion in the movie theaters, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, among others.

The biopic genre has become one of the great claims for the film genre. In recent years, the stories of different extraordinary personalities, from musicians to icons of feminism, have been brought to the big screen. On 2022 different biopics are expected to arrive such as: The Williams method, Elvis or Tammy Faye’s eyes, among others. Meanwhile, you can already see in theaters two of the new and long-awaited biopics as The Guccy house and Spencer. Below, we collect some of the best biopics of these last years and that you can also see on streaming platforms.

The Gucci house



Glamor, fame, family and intrigues, lots of intrigues. The Guccy house is broasted in the book-report “The House of Gucci” by Marcia Gay Forden, and Ridley Scott has been in charge of capturing one of the most important events of one of the iconic fashion families on the big screen, the Gucci. The tape focuses on Mauricio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, and his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who joins the family to give the brand a 180-degree turn. But an event will mark Patricia’s course when in 1995 she is convicted of ordering a hit man to end her husband’s life after discovering that he had been unfaithful to her.

You can see the movie since last Friday, November 26, in theaters.

Spencer

Directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart, Spencer follow three days in the life of Diana Spencer during the last Christmas that came to pass with the English Royal Family. Those days will emerge different events that will make Lady Di take back the reins of her life and finally decide to marry Prince Charles and leave royalty to focus on her and her children.

The tape is available in cinemas.

Frida

Frida Kahlo is and will continue to be one of the great feminine icons, and Salma Hayek was chosen in 2002 to step into the shoes of this incredible woman. From his first terrible tram accident to his maximum exposure and professional climax. The film collects the different stages the artist went through, both professionally and personally, and of course, her love affair with Diego Rivera.

The film is available on the Netflix movie catalog.

List of the best biopics in film history

Bohemian Rhapsody

Starring Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody It is one of the great musical biopics of recent years, and which came to host great awards such as: the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for Best Actor, for the interpretation of Malek; and the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Film in 2019. The film, which was a great success, tells the odyssey from Mercury joining Brian May and Roger Taylor, to the 1985 Live Aid macro concert at Wembley Stadium, six years before Mercury died prematurely.

The tape is available on the streaming platform HBO Max.

Jackie

Also directed by Pablo Larraín, and starring Natalie Portman, Jackie narrates the life of Kennedy’s widow after the murder of her husband John F. Kennedy, President of the United States, in Dallas, Texas. After this dramatic event, Jackie will never be the same again. The film follows the First Lady’s duel and how she managed to win the love of the world and, even though she was broken inside, comfort a nation.

The film is available in the film catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

Rocketman

The story of another of the music icons was brought to the big screen in 2019. On this occasion, the one in charge of giving life to the mythical musician Elton John it was Taron Egerton, who is in charge of embodying the life of the British singer, songwriter and pianist. The film takes a historical review from his beginnings, as a student at the Royal Academy of Music, through his youth and his career as a singer, when he realized that his thing was not classical music but rock music. This role earned Egerton the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor.

The film is available in the film catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

Me, tonya

In 2017, Margot Robbie stepped into the shoes of Tonya harding, an American figure skater known for being the second in history capable of completing a triple axel jump in competition. However, Harding’s professional career was accompanied by a series of scandals when Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), her great opponent, shortly before the start of the competition, suffered an attack at the hands of a thug who tried to break her knee. It is then that all suspicions fall on Tonya, her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) and his bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt (Paul Walter Hauser).

The tape is available on the streaming platform HBO Max.