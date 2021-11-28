Kylie Jenner puts up lavish Christmas decorations as Travis Scott faces million dollar lawsuits over Astroworld Festival

Kylie jenner has been silent since tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival who took the lives of 10 people during the presentation of Travis scott. Since then, the famous one remained absent from the spotlight; it was in the Thanksgiving Day when it reappeared and shared the luxurious Christmas decoration that adorns your home; for some, the post was unlucky because the father of his daughter, Travis, faces millionaire lawsuits for what happened at the music festival.

The Travis Scott Astroworld Festival, held in Houston at the beginning of November, went from being an event to enjoy music to a true tragedy, because on the site 10 people died as a result of a stampede. Since then, Kylie Jenner disappeared from the networks and was absent from them, until now, you decided to return showing off a luxurious Christmas decoration.

How much does Kylie Jenner’s luxurious Christmas decoration cost?

Kylie jenner, 24, shared in an Instagram story the Christmas decoration that adorns your home during this season; the luxurious piece is valued at more than a thousand dollars and from the moment you posted the image, received several negative comments about ostentation who once presumed that the father of his daughter Stormi, Travis scott, is facing millionaire lawsuits over the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival.

The businesswoman shared with her more than 284 million followers the Christmas decoration you have for this holiday season: a 3-tier wooden Christmas story pyramid that was handcrafted by the Muller family business; Christmas pyramids originate from Germany, but have become popular all over the world.

With this, Kylie Jenner received criticism and some of the fans suggested that she should be modest due to the situation Travis Scott is facing.. So far, the socialite has not made any further comments about it and is expected to continue in silence and more so now that she is taking care of her pregnancy.