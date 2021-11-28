Kendall Jenner causes her sister Kim Kardashian to become a fan of tequila (and this is why)

The Kardashian-Jenner clan does not rest, and does not stop making new investments. All members of the family, in addition to being ‘influencers’, have also developed a facet as entrepreneurs, taking advantage of the fame they have. And that has caused his income to multiply even more, although his assets were already really high. In the case of Kim Kardashian, she has a brand of underwear, which is called ‘Skims’.

Her sister Kylie Jenner has several lines of cosmetics and other products for babies, called ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ and ‘Kylie Baby’. And Kendall Jenner has also joined the business trend, because, a short time ago, she made known to all her Instagram followers that she has created her own brand of tequila.. In this way, he has immersed himself in the business world, and hopes to be lucky with the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The name of the brand will be ‘818’, a rather curious name, and whose reason he has not revealed. Apparently, Kris Jenner’s daughter is a great lover of this drink, very typical in Mexico, and that is why she has decided to start making her own tequila. And not only does she drink tequila, because her friends also drink regularly, another reason why she has decided to inaugurate the ‘818’ brand.

“For almost four years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to our distillery, participate in global tasting contests anonymously, and win. Three and a half years later, I think we have done it. This is everything we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do, ”Kendall wrote on social media.

In the video, Jenner can be seen tasting her own tequila, and later, another of her friends, while carrying a bottle in hand.

Kim Kardashian also becomes a fan of tequila

And one of Kendall’s great supports has been her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who celebrated in her networks how proud she was of her. “” I’m so proud of you! I wasn’t a drinker until I tried 818. Shots of tequila all day! ” wrote the ex of Kanye West, and current partner of Pete Davidson.

A few words that have not gone unnoticed, as many have begun to speculate, and have blamed Jenner for making her sister a fan of tequila. POr because, if what Kim writes is true, and he drinks alcohol every day, he could end up developing a strong addiction and a serious health problem.

You must watch your words more.