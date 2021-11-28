Keanu Reeves shares his list of movies everyone should see

A few weeks before the premiere of the highly anticipated fourth installment of the franchise of Matrix, Keanu reeves He became news not because of his acting skills or his role in the film, but because of his cinephile tastes. In an interview in Paris for a winter issue of Esquire magazine, The actor released a list of films that he made for his friend Carrie-Anne Moss, the one in charge of giving life to Trinity, his co-star in the franchise created by the Wachowski sisters.

The article in the aforementioned medium reads: “According to the story, Moss asked Reeves if he could mention a couple of movies that she should see with her teenage children. Reeves, who has a tendency to take his friends’ requests very seriously, didn’t say a couple of his favorite works the way most of us would. He did his best and did not create one list, but two. A first showing of favorite movies, then an updated collection”.

Keanu Reeves. Photo: Gilberto Marques / Governo do Estado de São Paulo

After the gesture, the actress could not help but praise her partner: “Her work ethic is unlike anyone I have ever met, and I have seen her up close: she trains harder, works harder, cares. more, he always asks more and more questions to understand the depth of what we are doing. And while he was doing all of that by himself, he was always on the lookout for me. Like when I asked him for those movies. It seems like a small thing, but he’s so busy, it’s out of stock and took the time to write this list very, very thoughtful. “

Of course, Esquire not only accessed Reeves’ second list, but also shared it with the rest of the mortals, thus exposing the varied tastes of the multi-award-winning 57-year-old interpreter. You can check out Keanu Reeves’ list of favorite movies below: