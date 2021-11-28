Keanu Reeves said it would be “an honor” to work with Marvel

Actor Keanu Reeves responded to the prospect of acting at Marvel. (Credit EFE / ETIENNE LAURENT)



For many fans of Keanu Reeves it would be a dream come true to see him in a movie by Marvel And, although the ideal opportunity has not yet been presented for the actor, he also does not rule out accepting such a proposal in the future. With the long and diverse career he has on the big screen, it would not be difficult to imagine him as a character in a film saga of such magnitude, since he already has the experience of having gone through two very important ones, Matrix and John Wick.

Recent rumors around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) pointed to an upcoming incorporation of the Canadian star, but they only remained in sayings and there is no confirmation that it comes from official voices. Regarding these speculations, he was consulted by the magazine Esquire about what he thinks of integrating these films, whether as a superhero or a villain.

“It would be an honor [formar parte de Marvel]. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that regard, in terms of scale, ambition, and production. So it would be great to be a part of that, “he said. Keanu reeves without detracting any merit from the superhero genre, which has been generating large box office collections in the last decade.

Currently, at 57 years old, the artist has resumed his role as Neo to The Matrix Resurrections, the continuation of the successful trilogy created by the Wachowski sisters that will arrive in December of this year. On the other hand, he is filming the fourth installment of John wick, an action and suspense franchise in which he plays a hit man seeking revenge.

“The Matrix Resurrections” will be the fourth installment in the film saga in which Neo and Trinity will reappear. (Credit / Warner Bros.)

MARVEL WANTS TO RECRUIT KEANU REEVES

Although Keanu reeves has declared his interest in appearing in a tape of Marvel, It seems that his complicated schedule has not made it possible to sign a contract. In 2019, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said that they had approached the actor to work with him, but an agreement could never be finalized. “We talk to him in almost every movie we make,” he said. “I don’t know when, or if he will ever join the MCU, but we want to find the right way to do it.”

As you remember, the fancast The favorite of many comic book fans is Reeves for the role of Wolverine, but it is unknown if this is one of the projects that the production company offered him, considering that they have a reboot planned for the X-Men. Last year, the protagonist of Constantine indicated that He would have liked to play Logan, but considers that time has played against him, and the choice of Hugh Jackman was very precise at the time.

“For my part I always wanted to be Wolverine. It’s too late. The role was played very well. I’m fine with that now, ”he confessed. At the moment, it is not clear if Keanu Reeves will actually be seen. as part of Marvel, but one thing is for sure: it has much more time in action movies.

