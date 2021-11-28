Keanu Reeves: Rise of the Phoenix Bird

“Keanu is the most upright person alive, make him person of the year! Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children’s hospitals and other charities and, in public, done amazing things without asking for anything from change”.

So reads the Change.org petition initiated by Jackson Beem in which Keanu Reeves is requested to be chosen by ‘Time’ magazine as the Person of the Year 2019, an action for which 75,000 signatures are needed, of which in the At the time of writing this article, 55,7oo had been collected.

But it is not the only one. Roshan Warrier has opened another petition on Change.org in which he requests that the compliment that Reeves threw live to a viewer during the presentation of a Microsoft video game (‘Cyberpunk 77’) become the end of the video game itself. It all happened like this: being at the video game event, a spectator couldn’t help but shout at him: “You’re breathtaking!” [“¡Quitas el aliento!”] and he is THAT PERSON who answered him: “You do take your breath away, all of you do take your breath away.”

It is just the latest example of the recent craze that has been unleashed with the actor in the Matrix saga, who in recent weeks has become the most desired Hollywood character. And it is that 2019 seemed to be the year of his resurrection, also at the cinematographic level: he has starred in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’; gives voice in the original version to Duke Caboom, the new character with more charisma of ‘Toy Story 4’, the president of Marvel Studios has contacted him to act in “any movie” of the comic franchise and has had an unforgettable and tweeted cameo in the Netflix movie ‘Maybe Forever’:

But you have to go back to 2010, when there was another viral wave following a photo that appeared of the actor sitting, eating sadly on a park bench. It’s one of those images that is meme meat and that’s how it happened.

Then there was not as much luck as now. In those moments, some of the lowest of his acting career, everyone ran to make fun of him and tell him that he was finished. What was a Hollywood actor like him doing eating sadly, dressed like this, in a park, alone. They even ‘simpsonized’ him. There was everything, but he never lost his composure: a journalist from New York Magazine asked him about this and said that it seemed “clean”, “not harmful at all” and “conceptually fun”. “Contextualizing the work of the paparazzi sounds good,” he said. Chapeau.

In ‘Esquire’ they defined it perfectly: “You can never get enough of Keanu Reeves”. And it is true that each of his acts make us like him more and more.

Looks that kill

For example, he is that actor capable of doing this wonderful gesture that he had with a journalist in Berlin. She was in the German capital, at the press conference for the presentation of ‘John Wick 3’ and a writer asked her if at the end of question time she could take a picture with her and her family (the request was worth taking taking into account that her husband was called Constantine and the son, Neo, as two of the best known characters of the actor of Lebanese origin.

However, at the table, one of the coordinators of the event insisted that he was the one “in charge of all the personal [de Keanu Reeves]”and makes it clear that later there are more things to do. And this is what happened, attentive to the actor’s stares:

A love that lasts 25 years

Without a doubt, the movie that Reeves hit the ball with was ‘Speed ​​- Maximum power’, shot in 1994, in which he shared the bill with Sandra Bullock. They both met on that shoot and were attracted to each other, but neither was able to tell the other and what could have been a Hollywood super romance was left alone in a platonic love affair.

But the story is incredible: in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres the actress acknowledged how much she liked Keanu Reeves. ‘I think how sweet and handsome he was, it was really hard for me to be serious at the time, it was really hard to accept that he didn’t like me.’ And now, in another recent interview, it has been the ‘Matrix’ actor himself who has confessed that the attraction was mutual:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The man who did not touch women

Someone on social media has also noticed another reason to roll their eyes at Reeves: he never touches women when he takes pictures with them. He knows what his space is and that of his fans. Come on, he respects them. It has been the tweeter Kemoy Lindsay who has put the entire internet community on the track:

“Keanu takes no chances,” was his first comment in the tweet, but later he added that shocking opinion that reminds Reeves is different: “It’s not about not taking risks, it’s about being considerate and respectful, qualities that Keanu takes where you go. ”

The model hermit

What would lead Saint Laurent to choose this actor with a reputation as a sad and lonely hermit to choose him for the fall winter 2019 campaign? The photos of Anthony Vaccarello went around the world and served to elevate a Keanu Reeves in his best moment of glory. At 55, it is his first fashion campaign and the actor appears better than ever in the images, which shook social networks and which have become one of the most viral fashion shootings in recent times. Elegant, attractive and daring. Come to think of it, nobody like him represents the recent style of Saint Laurent.

The saddest story ever told?

They say that Keanu Reeves always has a trace of sadness that he can’t get rid of. His existence has not been easy, because his alcoholic father abandoned the family when he was not a child, his mother was forced to work as a stripper to get them ahead and, on top of that, when his acting career began to emerge, he passed (two times) due to his sister’s leukemia and suffered the death of one of his great friends like no one else. River Phoenix.

But perhaps that sad look is due to this story, which not many know. In the late 1990s, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme was pregnant with their first daughter together. But the girl was born dead at 8 months and the couple suffered from this terrible fact, which caused the rupture between them. In 2001, Syme lost her life in a car accident while attending a party at Marilyn Manson’s house and was buried next to their baby.

According to this Instagram post, David Lynch dedicated ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001) to her and he hasn’t been in a serious relationship since.

“I miss all the great things that will never be. Damn it! It’s not fair! It’s absurd. All you can do is wait for the pain to transform and instead of feeling pain and confusion, be together again in the memory, that there will be comfort and joy, not just loss … I am trying not to be so alone. But it is a struggle. I want to get married. I want to have children. That is at the top of the mountain. First I have to climb the mountain. I will. Just give me some time. “

In this world where there are too many characters who are smart, people who value themselves too much and men who do not know how to respect spaces, we need more people like Keanu Reeves. More upright and discreet people. More people capable of putting the other in their place. More people who say “many need happiness to live; I do not.”

Reeves, there aren’t many like you.

