Keanu Reeves and ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, Warner Bros.’ big bet at CinemaCon

The fourth installment of “The Matrix”, which will be titled “The Matrix: Resurrections”, was this Tuesday Warner Bros. ‘strongest bet for its CinemaCon event, the most important business fair on the big screen and which has returned this week to Las Vegas (USA).

The studio announced the title of the fourth film in this influential and successful sci-fi saga and also showed the first trailer for this film in which Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return.

With countless references to “Alice in Wonderland,” including the Jefferson Airplane song “White Rabbit,” this clip from “The Matrix: Resurrections” features a Neo (Reeves) who remembers nothing of his existential cybernetic adventures with one foot. in Matrix and another in reality.

With the enigmatic aroma typical of “The Matrix”, this trailer repeats themes such as the search for the truth, takes up emblems of the saga such as the choice of the pill, and insists once again on the most spectacular action.

Lana Wachowski, co-director of the first three films along with her sister Lilly Wachowski, has been behind the cameras in this film that will be released on December 22 and that follows “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” (both from 2003).

For now, and as usual at CinemaCon, the preview of “The Matrix”, in addition to the vast majority of appetizers offered today by Warner Bros., will be a secret only for those attending the convention since it has not been made public in Internet.

‘The Batman’ and company

On the other hand, Warner Bros. gave some news about “The Batman”, the film that once again reinterprets the story of Gotham’s vigilante and that will be released on March 4, 2022.

Robert Pattinson, who takes over from Batman here from actors like Christian Bale or Michael Keaton as the masked superhero, said in a video that this superhero is “one of the most important characters of the 20th century.”

He also promised that “The Batman” will show something “radically different” from what was seen in previous films.

Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman on the big screen. (Reform Agency)

In addition, director Matt Reeves commented that they have created a more “emotional” Batman and anchored in reality.

The clip taught at CinemaCon was the same from the DC FanDome in August 2020 and shows a Batman in distress between the notions of justice and revenge and actors like Zoë Kravitz or Colin Farrell within a plot full of mysteries and dark corners.

After showing its chest of having been the studio that has released the most films since the pandemic began, Warner Bros. also screened today the beginning of “The Many Saints of Newark”, a film that will arrive in October and that serves as a prequel to the series “The Sopranos” (1999-2007).

The company also unveiled a thrilling action scene for the new “Dune” that Denis Villeneuve has prepared and which will premiere in October with a splendid cast consisting of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Óscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

‘Controversial’ decisions

Apart from its future catalog, which also features “Cry Macho” by Clint Eastwood or “King Richard” about the Williams sisters, the Warner Bros. presentation was one of the most anticipated at CinemaCon due to the debate in Hollywood about the future of theaters, the growth of streaming and the response to the pandemic.

Warner Bros. has undoubtedly been the bravest studio in tackling the challenges of the coronavirus.

First, he became obsessed with releasing “Tenet” on the big screen in the summer of 2020 when a large part of the theaters on the planet were closed or with very severe capacity limitations and the rest of the studios looked the other way, delaying all their launches or resorting to the market. digital.

The Warner Bros. ordeal went awry, and Christopher Nolan’s film grossed only $ 367 million.

But the Burbank (USA) studio continued to take risky steps and in December 2020 announced that all its 2021 films would be released simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.

These tapes can only be viewed on the digital platform for a month, but this decision caused a great controversy in the industry as it burst the distribution windows (the period that goes from the exhibition in theaters to the arrival of the tapes to homes ).

The idea of ​​Warner Bros. is to return to theatrical exclusivity for its 2022 releases.

With all this context behind, Warner Bros. today tried to justify the “controversial decisions” it has made during the pandemic.

That was the definition that Jeff Goldstein, who is president of home distribution for Warner Bros., used in a cold digital act that consisted of a succession of videos since no one got on the CinemaCon stage.

Goldstein assumed that the measures they adopted in recent months have been controversial, but stressed that the big screen “is in the DNA” of Warner Bros and assured that this “will not change.”

In the same vein, Andrew Cripps, who is the studio’s president of international distribution, praised the community and social experience of going to theaters and said that watching “Godzilla vs. Kong ”on an iPad than in a dark room and in front of a large screen.