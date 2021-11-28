Julia Roberts demonstrates why keep your life private

It has been a little over 30 years since Julia Roberts starred Pretty woman, but The 53-year-old actress continues to make everyone fall in love with her charisma and acting talent.

She is undoubtedly one of the women who breaks the stigma that women stop being attractive “at a certain age” and is also proof that keep your private life out of everyone’s sight is one of the keys to fullness.

The actress is incredibly private about her personal life and is that Although she is usually very active in social networks, she does not reveal beyond what is happening in her career.

On 2019 surprised everyone with an unpublished interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast Goop. Julia praised her husband, assuring that he was the first to make a real change in her life.

“I think the first kind of real ‘seismic change’ was meeting Danny, marrying Danny (…) He really, to this day, up to this moment is my favorite human. ”

On 2020 The actress shook the networks again by sharing a photograph by her side, on the occasion of her anniversary. The publication reads: «18 years #heckyes», while kissing his cheek and he smiles.

He also shared a photo with his children, whom we have rarely seen posing in front of the cameras.

Instagram / Julia Roberts

The importance of keeping your life private to yourself.

The culture of social media has pushed us to share every emotion, every thought, every event, and every photo. We automatically publish what happens to us, with the idea that if we don’t do it, we can’t prove to the world that we are happy.

Celebrities live by sharing their every move and when they don’t, then we assume that something bad happens to them.

For Julia Roberts this is no problem. His reputation and professionalism have meant that he does not need that attention. She knows that it is much more important to live in the moment than to publish it so that everyone can validate it.

When you keep your life private to yourself, avoid gossip, envy and all that drama that no one needs.

The eyes of the world are on us and when they do not see our goals reflected in social networks, they assume that it is because we have failed.

Why is it so important that we do it if they are going to criticize what does not go with their expectations anyway?

A private life is a full and happy life.

As you put up barriers, you increase the respect you have for your own privacy and that of yours. Nothing good will ever come out of everyone who knows your affairs so better be discreet.

While it is important to stay connected in these times, you should not forget that keep an element of mystery over you, it gives you great power. When you give too much of yourself to outsiders, you allow them to feel like they can define who you are, and once they do, it’s hard not to question whether you’re doing it right.

You are more than enough, just the way you are, you don’t need to please anyone or wait for them to approve you. Keeping your life private is part of achieving fulfillment without anyone making you doubt your worth.

More on this topic

Julia Roberts proves that a woman does not stop being beautiful “at a certain age”

Julia Roberts’ teenage daughter surprises with the resemblance to her mother

At 40 you are still beautiful and enough so do not let yourself be defeated by anything

We recommend you in video