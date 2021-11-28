Johnny Depp | Warner Bros: producer confirms Amber Heard will be fired

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seemed to be a happy couple and one of the most loved by the public, but behind them were hidden attacks that took Hollywood by surprise. Both took legal action against the other and there is still no resolution, but the truth is that the actor is the one who has lost the most in terms of work, since many producers will not take it into account.

It was in early November that Warner Bros. decided to fire the actor from the Fanastic Animals saga, where he played Gellert Grindelwald, a kick that triggered that neither Disney neither Netflix want it among their productions. Knowing this news, his fans disowned him and called for the same to be done with Heard, but so far there was no answer.

Depp fans were disenchanted with the situation, so created a petition on Change.org, which exceeded 500 thousand signatures. After this, journalists such as Grace Randolph or the Forbes medium announced that WB planned to fire her for fear that their future projects would be sabotaged and this would cause them losses. Nevertheless, this was totally denied and we already have an official voice.

Peter safran, producer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, talked to the podcast Hero nation of Deadline and assured that the messages of Johnny’s followers never had an effect when making a decision in the study. “Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to sheer pressure from the fans. You have to do your best for the movie. We feel like if there’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, there should be Amber Heard.”, he assured.

In his statement he continued: “That is really what happens. You are not oblivious to what is happening on the TwitterVerse, but that does not mean that we have to react to it or take it as a gospel or agree to its wishes. You have to do the right thing for the movie. “. In this way it is confirmed that Warner Bros. won’t fire Amber Heard like it did Johnny Depp.