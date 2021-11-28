Johnny Depp has a double in his family

Johnny Depp is one of the best known actors in Hollywood and, although he is now embroiled in one of the worst divorces in movie history, his children are his greatest support.

For some time now, Johnny depp He stopped being that histrionic, respected and acclaimed Hollywood actor to become one of the most controversial and criticized. Since his divorce with Amber Heard began, problems have not stopped coming, among which are some dismissals from different studios.

The marriage of Johnny depp It only lasted 15 months with Heard and is currently at its worst. Complaints for mistreatment and defamation by both are some of the topics with which this fleeting relationship was tainted.

However, just as the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He has an extensive resume when it comes to movies, he also has it when it comes to love. Beyond Amber Head, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis also held a place in his heart. Although, the most important is the last one.

Is that, along with Vanessa, Johnny conceived two children: Lily – Rose Melody Depp and John Christopher Depp III, better known as Jack Depp. And, despite the fact that the first-born is known in the entertainment world for her modeling work, the youngest of the clan always stayed away from the media.

But, now and at the age of 19 on April 10, Jack began to attract a lot of attention. Very often it happens that female daughters resemble their mothers, while men have many similarities with their fathers and, in the case of the Depps, it could not be otherwise.

So much so that every time the young man appears on the streets of his hometown, comparing him to Johnny Depp is inevitable. However, despite his physical resemblance to the actor, he did manage to keep his private life far from the cameras and, the only thing that is known is what his father said at the time: “My son Jack has always been a very talented cartoonist. He draws really well and plays the music very well”. And, in addition, he maintains a relationship with the model Camille Jensen.