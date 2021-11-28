Jennifer Lopez feels that her relationship with Ben Afllfeck “is really meant to be”

On November 25, Thanksgiving was celebrated in the United States; the perfect day to get together with family and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not miss the opportunity to spend the day together with the singer’s children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed Thanksgiving together

After a busy fall filming his next projects, Jennifer Lopez was able to take time off Thursday to spend with Ben Affleck and his kids: the twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. After filming The Mother, In Vancouver, the singer flew to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving.

While Affleck joined JLo for the Thanksgiving festivities at her home, she also celebrated the day with her own kids. The interpreter of Batman He shares his daughters Violet and Seraphina, as well as his son Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“It’s really meant to be,” JLo on Ben Affleck

Despite the challenge of their different schedules and activities, López and Affleck’s relationship remains strong. “They are doing very well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels like it’s really meant to be. “, a source told People.

Another informant told the same outlet that the couple are eager to spend Christmas together with their families. “They will both have a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is about the kids. It makes it very special for them. He loves Christmas ”the source noted.

“This year, it will take a little more planning, as Ben wants to be with his children too. They haven’t made any specific decisions about the holidays yet and they are still figuring it all out. “added the source.

The source also notes that It hasn’t been easy for the Bronx Diva to work in Canada this fall away from her loved ones, but the star of Hustlers looks forward to a well deserved break for the holiday season.