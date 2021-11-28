This is reported by the media specialized in celebrities in the United States, but more details about Jennifer Lawrence’s new hobby are unknown. The filming of “Don’t Look Up” began earlier this year and has a cast full of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchet or Ariana Grande.

In addition to being one of the stars of the moment in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has shown a great passion for continuing to learn new things and proof of this is her latest hobby. The 30-year-old actress is waiting for the premiere of her new movie and while that arrives she is dedicated to learning Japanese.

Every year the prestigious Forbes magazine publishes a list with the 10 highest paid actresses in Hollywood in the last year, the number of their fortune and the projects that placed them in the different positions. In the last decade, the name that was repeated the most was none other than Jennifer Lawrence in the lists of favorite actresses by directors and it appears more times in consolidated earnings.

That is, from 2011 to now, the first time the actress appeared on the Forbes list was in 2013, in second place, behind Angelina Jolie. Since then, it has participated in all the rankings until 2018 and held the first position twice. As for the years, 2015 was the most profitable and in the last 10 years Jennifer Lawrence accumulated a fortune of 200 million dollars.

The same Forbes listing listed the names of two actresses who had never appeared in the last decade: Emily Blunt and Viola Davis. On the other hand, the mentions of Jennifer Lawrence came in the middle of a brief break of the actress from the screens because it was not until late last year when she joined a new film project.