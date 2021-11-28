Jennifer Lawrence: the actress has revealed that she does not want to talk about her pregnancy eint | Shows

Jennifer Lawrence You have made it clear that you do not want your pregnancy to be a topic of conversation for the global press or social media. It has been almost three months since the Oscar winner confirmed her pregnancy. Now, on the verge of releasing his new film Don’t look up on Netflix, was encouraged to give a single statement on the matter.

In an interview recently published by Vanity Fair magazine, Lawrence spoke very little about the child she will have with her husband Cooke Maroney. Something that attracted attention was his insistence on the care he takes when talking about the subject.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in its existence. And I feel that that begins with not including them in this part of my work, “he told the magazine.

What else did Jennifer Lawrence tell Vanity Fair?

The actress has been married to Maroney for a couple of years. In all this time, he has preferred to keep his marriage private and not give many details. During the conversation with the magazine, he was encouraged to give details about their relationship.

“I really enjoy going to the store with him. I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy. I think maybe because it is almost a metaphor for marriage. I have this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and do this ”, he explained.

The artist also took the opportunity to talk about how important it is for her to protect her family, especially, after a decade in the spotlight full of difficult experiences, including the leak of nude photos that she and other stars faced in 2014. Seven years later, Lawrence regrets its continued spread.

“Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France just posted them. My trauma will exist forever, ”revealed Lawrence.

Netflix releases trailer for Don’t look up, tape with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The comedy is the latest from Adam McKay, who has become known in film thanks to releases like The Big Short and Vice. The leads are joined by Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, and Scott Mescudi.

Don’t look up introduces us to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as Dr. Randall Mindy and Dr. Kate Dibiasky, two astronomers forced to travel across the United States to warn the public that a meteor is heading directly for the planet.