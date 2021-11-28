Jennifer Lawrence confesses that she took drugs for a movie scene

McKay also commented in her last press conference that she was the first to read the script for ‘Don’t look up’. In the film Jennifer Lawrence gives life to Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate who discovers that a comet is approaching the earth. It is then that she and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy who is played by DiCaprio, they undertake a trip through the US trying to warn about the threat.

The cast of the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’, which opens on December 24, includes such well-known faces as those of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep. A large production of which its director and screenwriter, Adam McKay, has revealed some details. The Oscar winner has revealed at a press conference for Yahoo! Movies, which Lawrence has also attended.

The film has a 16-minute scene of complete improvisation in which all the aforementioned actors along with Jonah Hill have participated. That is not, however, the only anecdote of the recording that they have shared: the actress of ‘The Hunger Games’ filmed a scene under the influence of drugs because her character was also during the scene.

Although the use of marijuana is becoming more normalized and, if it is not legal, legalizing it is in conversation, smoking a joint is still making headlines. So many that there is no talk of anything else since the good Jennifer Lawrence commented that she smoked a real joint for that scene in the film, and thus stole the press conference for the presentation of the most anticipated film of the year.

Mckay himself has narrated what happened. The American asked the director for permission to smoke a cannabis joint in a scene with Streep, since his character “He’s really high”, “And I answered: of course, you can get high,” he has confessed naturally.

Apparently, the protagonism of this scene falls on Jennifer, who makes a monologue of several minutes. “Everybody was messing with me (during the scene), I guess because I was high. It was easy to get angry, “added the actress with a laugh after clarifying that” she was not pregnant at that time “to avoid possible confusion. Lawrence announced in September 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, a New York art gallery owner whom she married in late 2019.

