Jennifer Aniston covers her failure in the beauty market with her new company

Jennifer Aniston She has established herself as one of the women to reach the fifth floor in the greatest style possible. After years at the top, being the trend and the most admired on the Hollywood scene, she has finally decided to do something big. And it is that, for someone who defined an entire fashion through the character of a series, it was inconceivable not to target the field of beauty and emerge triumphant. Nevertheless, This is not the first time that the actress decides to create a brand and produce beauty items. So, this time around, she wants to cover her failure in the beauty market with her new company.

No one can ever get over the fact that Rachel Green’s hairstyle from the Friends series shook the entire world and became so relevant. Hair is very important to Jennifer Aniston, who has decided to create a whole line of care around her knowledge. Because you know for sure what is really good for repairing chemical damage and how to keep it healthy. A while back when the opportunity to develop something came up alongside the co-founders (Joel Ronkin and Amy Sachs) it made perfect sense to her.

And why the hair? In this regard, he mentioned the following: “This seemed quite organic to me, as my hair is something that has always been one of my struggles.”. Now, your brand is called LolaVie and was registered in 2019. The description of it consists of the following: “Lotions for the face and body, non-medicated soaps for the face and body, non-medicated preparations for skin care, shower gel, deodorant and prepared to take care of the hair ”.

The products that will gradually come out of this brand will be made up of natural ingredients of plant origin. The first articles that have come out are oriented to cover the basic needs, such as the bamboo-based cream to detangle the hair. And, although it is a young venture, success is already in sight. Which seems like a relief to Jen, considering the history.

Jennifer Aniston and her failed beauty project

Aniston had dabbled in the beauty market before. Not counting her role as an ambassador for some big-name brands, He tried to formulate his own product and it did not work out as expected.

In 2010 he started with the Jennifer Aniston for Women fragrance and a few years later he launched another one. It was a perfume called J by Jennifer Aniston. It was a personal project, in which I had a lot of faith. The scent was suitable for the summer, composed of different scent notes that you must have chosen with great care. Among the main aromas, the following stood out: water lily, bergamot, jasmine, vanilla and magnolia. Overall, it was a fresh proposal with certain marine nuances.

His presentation was simple, but at the same time very elegant. To this day, this perfume is discontinued. In fact, there is not much information about it and the American did not mention it again.

Even though Jennifer Aniston has not fared so well in the past, we know that history will not repeat itself. Now that you’ve set your heart on LolaVie, we’ll see more news about her potential success soon.