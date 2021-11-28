Jeet Kune Do, Bruce Lee’s martial art featured in Cowboy Bebop

“I do not represent one style, but all styles. You don’t know what I’m about to do, but neither do I. My movements are the result of his movements and my technique is the result of his technique ”he said. Bruce Lee.

What is the philosophy of jeet kune do?

“Be like the gua”, the motto of jeet kune do.

In addition to being deadly and requiring rigorous conditioning, the jeet kune do it is much more than a combat method. Bruce Lee said that this was a practice to discover the secrets of life, as this technique encourages the physical and spiritual development of the individual.

Although the mentality in the face of combat should be that of a winner, always positive, the jeet kune do demands no anticipate the outcome of the combat, rather letting nature flow.

The jeet kune do lists six fundamental errors:

1. The desire for victory.

2. The desire to resort to technical cunning.

3. The desire to show everything learned.

4. The desire to frighten the enemy.

5. The desire to play a passive role.

6. The desire to get rid of any disease that affects us.

What are the movements of the jeet kune do?

Bruce Lee was convinced of the positive influence of the many styles on jeet kune do, that’s why what its technical background is very broad, sitting on a solid base: a side guard, with slightly bent knees, slightly raised heels and lateral movements made on the balls of the feet.

As for hand blows, there is the finger jab, the jab cross, upper cut, backhand blows. In the arsenal of kicks is the side kick as the most powerful blow, the low kicks, frontal, spinning kicks (which can be just as powerful), backwards, descending, ascending, jump. Knees and kneeing are also allowed. elbows in upward turn, vertical or diagonal. Due to its variety of combinations and movements, the jeet kune do it is very similar to thai boxing.

The jeet kune do is a deadly and very dangerous martial art, as their blows are very specific in terms of places on the body and most of their blows are used to seriously injure or kill the opponent.