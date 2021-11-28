Janick Maceta’s commitment | Sunday

Janick Maceta did not make her sad to have been the second finalist in the Miss Universe 2020 contest, but she is grateful to have been on that stage and – answering a question they asked her – to have managed to give a powerful message in favor of women who are victims of abuse and violence. His answer was seen by millions of people around the planet.

“I admire your strength. They are survivors. I have been there too. I became the heroine of my own story. That is why I dedicated myself to saving girls from being victims. They are survivors, they are heroines. […] They should never let their voices be silenced, ”he said that night.

Now, many months later, Janick recalls: “That message went around the world and they have translated it into a lot of languages. It is important that we begin to have those conversations that, although uncomfortable, are necessary. A change can be achieved and that more people join causes that are very neglected in this country ”.

Janick found in beauty pageants a platform to be able to talk about topics that interest her. For two years he has also promoted the NGO Little Heroes Peru, with which he provides psychological and legal support to boys and girls who have suffered sexual abuse. The entire year of his reign he used it to visit shelters in various regions of the country and establish alliances with institutions that work on the issue.

“There is an organization called Iades Blansal, which has been working with children for more than twenty years with the help of the German government. We are in an alliance with them. We also have contact with the network of hostels throughout the country. We seek to promote the implementation of more Gessel cameras so that children have adequate space to report and begin their healing process, ”he explains.

The former beauty queen comments that the cases are many and in regions like Arequipa and Piura there is hardly a camera of this type. It is not just about money to build them, but the problem goes further: there seems to be no interest from the authorities in investing in them. “It is a problem from many years ago. Something happens in the system that does not allow this issue to advance, ”he says. And we should be concerned.

But their commitment does not end there. Janick is a model and image of several well-known brands and at this time she participates in the “She Moves Us’ campaign, a Puma project that seeks to help women empower, connect and be inspired together in order to achieve their own goals. She is enthusiastic about this activism, because the brands themselves are interested in promoting their projects.

This is how he explains it: “It’s nice that such large companies ask me: what can we do to help you. I always try to achieve alliances that cause a positive impact ”.

Musical world

A few days ago, channel 2, Latina, announced that our former Miss Peru was going to be one of the four jurors in the singing and imitation program I am, great battles alongside Kathya Palma, Jorge Henderson and Maury Stern. Many were surprised that the beauty queen was a judge in a singing competition. She replies, smiling, in good vibes:

“There are many things that people do not know about me. They pigeonholed me into one thing, which was Miss Peru and Miss Universe. I’m sorry they didn’t read my bio. I have said in many interviews that I have been in the field of music working for more than five years ”.

Janick has worked at the Manhattan Center Studios and there he participated in the productions of true music stars. She came there for an internship that lasted two years, she was hired and her first session was with Akon. It was said: “this was worth it.” There he participated in extensive recording sessions that could end at dawn. Just hours later he was due back in the studio for another session.

“I have worked in the productions of great artists like Lady Gaga, Jennifer López, or the New York Filarmonic. For Steven Spielberg, we recorded the music and singers for West Side History. We recorded them in two stages, for the pre-recording and then, with the images, we perfected the musicalization ”, he says.

It’s not Janick’s only link to music. She is also the co-founder of the Top of New York Music label, a project that gives emerging urban music artists the tools to work on their material and show themselves to the public. They recently signed the Peruvian Renzo Tipacti and released their album Textures.

“Top of New York Music is a recent project. We have the studio, we have the production and the distribution. We support and we are going to give what they need to emerging figures because the cost of making music is very high: renting studios, hiring an engineer, having a producer, it is expensive. There is a lot of talent, but the artists cannot afford their productions ”, he explains.

With that background, it’s no wonder Janick has been called to I am, great battles. “How do you feel about this new TV experience?” We asked.

“I have always felt calm in front of cameras, but now it is not only that but to help the participants to continue improving in the competition. It is a different experience, but I have had the opportunity to meet and work with the juries and they have all welcomed me with open arms. It makes me very sad when I have to eliminate a participant, or if I have to choose someone, because for me they are all good ”, he explains.

Janick likes all kinds of music, even those in languages ​​he doesn’t understand. And groups like We the Lion, La Sarita or Los Mirlos. Music is another of his interests. It has many and also much to do.