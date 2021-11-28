Janick Maceta’s commitment | Sunday

Janick Maceta did not make her sad to have been the second finalist in the Miss Universe 2020 contest, but she is grateful to have been on that stage and – answering a question they asked her – to have managed to give a powerful message in favor of women who are victims of abuse and violence. His answer was seen by millions of people around the planet.

