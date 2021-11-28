ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 27

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools that this streaming platform gives you.

iTunes has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

These are the 10 most searched movies in Peru:

1. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

2. Raiders of the lost ark

Year 1936. Indiana Jones is a professor of archeology, willing to take dangerous adventures in order to get valuable historical relics. After an unsuccessful mission in South America, the US government entrusts him with the search for the Ark of the Covenant, where the Tablets of the Law that God gave to Moses are preserved. According to legend, whoever owns them will have absolute power, which is why the Nazis are also looking for it.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

5. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

6. The peacemaker

A train carrying nuclear warheads has an accident in the Urals (Soviet Union) and causes a nuclear explosion. Dr. Julia Kelly (Nicole Kidman), an American government official who is an expert on nuclear smuggling, discovers that the accident is part of a plot related to the trafficking of nuclear arsenal, a cover to hide the theft of military material by a Mafia organization destined for sale to terrorist organizations. She and Colonel Thomas Devoe (Clooney) are tasked with capturing the culprits and preventing the sale of the material on the Iranian border

7. Airbender, the last warrior

Epic fantasy that adapts the series “Avatar: The Last Airbender”. The Fire Nation declares war on the Air, Water and Earth nations. After a century of fighting, there is no hope of ending so much destruction. Aang, the most recent successor to the Avatar Cycle, the only one with the power to control the four elements, will have to travel to the North Pole to dominate them and end the war. In this adventure he is joined by Katara, a Waterbender and her brother Sokka. During their journey they will be chased by Prince Zuko, who tries to capture the avatar to regain his honor.

8. Annihilation

When her husband disappears during a secret mission, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of several female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force from planet Earth. Zone X is a place where other expeditions have gone, but from which none have returned.

9. Scooby!

With hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang face the greatest and most challenging mystery of all time – a plot to free the ghost dog Cerberus into the world. As they compete to stop this global dog shortage, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.

10. The burning colossus

The night a gigantic 138-story skyscraper opens in the city of San Francisco and a party is held attended by a large group of people, which includes local authorities and the main personalities of the city, a short circuit in the 81st floor generates a terrible fire that ends in tragedy.

