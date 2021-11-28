ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, November 25

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Ghostbusters

Manhattan, New York. After almost thirty years without hearing from them, the ghosts and demons have once again escaped from the underworld to destroy the city. This time a new team of Ghostbusters, made up of a group of four women, is ready to take down any spectral threat.

3. The Charge of the Light Brigade

In 1853, as the British and Russian empires compete to win and maintain their place in the terrifying Great Game of political intrigues and alliances whose greatest prize is dominance of India and the borderlands, Commander Geoffrey Vickers must endure several betrayals and misfortunes before he could achieve his revenge on the Balaclava Heights, on October 25, 1854, the most glorious day of the Crimean War.

Four. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind begins to fail and he becomes more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

5. Trolls 2: World Tour

In an adventure that will take them beyond everything they had ever known, Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of the six that exist, that the rest are spread over six kingdoms and devoted to six different types of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. Queen Barbara, a member of the royalty of hard rock and her father, the Metal King, want to end the rest of the musical genres and impose the reign of rock. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with the rest of the gang – Big Guy, Chanelle, Satin, Cooper and Guy Diamond – will visit the other kingdoms to unite the Trolls against Barb’s plans to outshine them all. .

6. Candyman

Since time immemorial, Chicago’s residential projects in the Cabrini Green neighborhood have been threatened by the story of an alleged serial killer with a hook for the hand who is easily invoked by repeating his name five times in front of a mirror. Today, a decade after Cabrini’s last tower was demolished, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and his girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury apartment in a now unrecognizable neighborhood, crowded of millennials and of people who are generally unaware of their dark past.

7. Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)

Eva (Karen Gillan) was the most important thing in the troubled life of her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey). But her enemies forced Scarlet to flee, abandoning everything, including her daughter. Years later, Eva becomes a cold-blooded murderer following in her mother’s footsteps. After losing control on a mission, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in danger, Eva has no choice but to unscrupulously confront her former cronies. And Scarlet and her gang have no choice but to go back to try to help her.

8. Air America

In 1969, a group of pilots from Air America, the CIA airline during the Vietnam War, participated in missions that would fill the pockets of the Sub-Vienamite military. In return, the US government will receive help to stop the communist advance.

9. Also a Sheriff needs help

On the way to Australia, an opportunistic cowboy, Jason McCullough, arrives in a small town in the throes of the gold rush and decides to earn a little extra money by temporarily accepting the post of sheriff. Happily committed to the performance of his new role, McCullough manages to recruit the local beggar as a helper, outwit the dreaded Danby clan (with Brennan at the helm), and defend himself from the attentions of the mayor’s daughter (Hackett).

10. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

